Will Lisa Vanderpump Remove ‘Vanderpump Rules’ From Bravo TV’s Lineup After Her Exit From ‘RHOBH’?

Lisa Vanderpump feels disrespected by the network.

Lisa Vanderpump is reportedly threatening to move Vanderpump Rules from Bravo TV after quitting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine seasons earlier this week.

According to a report from Radar Online on June 4, Vanderpump feels she’s been “dealt a dirty hand” by the network after they supposedly refused to air the scenes shot as she performed philanthropic efforts during Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9.

Vanderpump is also fed up with her co-stars, who a source claimed “talked s**t” about her all season,” and is now considering “many, many offers and options” as she’s “tired” of being “disrespected.”

While Vanderpump took and passed a lie detector test in regard to her alleged involvement in a Radar Online story about Dorit Kemsley giving away a dog she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs, Vanderpump’s co-stars continued to suggest she was involved in the story in some way.

Despite the hardships she faced on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the insider went on to say that Vanderpump is doing just fine as she continues to be seen on two of Bravo TV’s highest rated series.

“[Lisa] works 24/7 to make the shows a success. Not only did Lisa deliver the central storyline for this season of RHOBH, she also continues to deliver ratings success for Vanderpump Rules,” the source explained. And, because of that, the insider continued, she’s “highly offended by how she’s been treated without any respect or consideration for the success she’s built for the network.”

While Radar Online‘s insider suggested Vanderpump had previously been considering the idea of attending the reunion taping for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, she has since come to the realization that she is done being a part of the show. After all, she feels she was “stoned” by her cast mates.

“It should come as no surprise that Lisa is considering offers from competitor networks that treat their talent with dignity and respect,” the source explained.

As fans of Vanderpump will recall, she launched her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spinoff, Vanderpump Rules, in 2013, two years after making a name for herself on the parent show. Since then, Vanderpump Rules, which is filmed at Vanderpump’s SUR Restaurant in West Hollywood, California, has become one of Bravo TV’s highest rated programs.

To see more of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, tune into new episodes of Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.