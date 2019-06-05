‘Stranger Things’ Season 3: New Poster Drops One Month Before Premiere

The new poster shows the regular crew as well as the monster from the Upside Down.

With just one month to go until Season 3 of Netflix’s cult classic Stranger Things arrives, a new poster has been revealed. Stylized once again as if it has just dropped out of the 1980s, the poster reveals many of fans favorite characters and one scary looking monster from the Upside Down.

As Screen Rant points out, the Season 3 poster for Stranger Things shows the Mind Flayer that fans will be familiar with from Season 2. As promised by the creators of Stranger Things, the Mind Flayer will return in the upcoming season. Currently still alive in the Upside Down, it is anticipated that the creature will make its way into Hawkins at some point in Season 3, something which is foreshadowed in the new poster.

Uproxx also notes that while Season 3 will likely have its lighter side with the characters making a transition into early adulthood, there will still be some “darkness lingering around the edges” of Stranger Things. They use the dead rats scattered around the Season 3 poster as an indicator that not all is bright and cheery in the upcoming season.

Season 3 of Stranger Things will also deal with the sweet summer between childhood and becoming a teenager as the characters enjoy the time between classes during the summer of 1985. A reference to the Starcourt Mall and fireworks are also present in the new poster, both of which will play roles in the upcoming season of Stranger Things.

In addition to the new Season 3 poster, Netflix has also released some new images, according to Just Jared. The images are profile pictures of some of the main characters. Included is Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Jim Hopper (David Harbour), Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery), Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), and Karen Wheeler (Cara Buono). Also included are a few shots that include Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton), Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink), and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

Season 3 of Stranger Things drops globally on Netflix on July 4.

