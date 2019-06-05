Fitness Model Casi Davis Flashes Underboob In Neon Green Swimsuit On Instagram

Fitness model Casi Davis added a fiery new post to Instagram when she uploaded a picture of herself rocking a swimsuit that showed off some underboob and her curvaceous lower body. According to the caption, Casi left under her post, the suit is by Oh Polly. A glance at the company’s website reveals that the style is called “Beach Please” and that it “features a sculpting thong cut.”

Although Casi’s photo doesn’t reveal that “thong cut,” her fans were very enthusiastic about the swimsuit.

“The tiny waist to epic booty ratio is madness,” one of the model’s followers wrote in the comments.

“You always beautifying my day!!!,” another infatuated fan commented.

But one commenter had a very specific question to ask: “Do I have drink water to look this good?”

Casi has actually revealed her diet and workout secrets on her Youtube channel in a video called “What I Eat In A Day.” In the almost 12-minute clip, she explains that she tries to avoid eating bad carbs, sugars, and dairy during most of the week, but does allow herself to have a “cheat meal.”

“For me, I feel like as long as I stay consistent throughout the week I can give myself one cheat day,” she said. “While you’re working towards losing and getting yourself to where you want to be, definitely make sure to stay as consistent as you can for as long as possible.”

Casi later added that she tries to center her meals around a lean protein like fish or turkey.

As for her workouts, Casi has shared that she maintains her enviable lower body shape with a series of squats — with and without weights — plus a long list of additional strength training exercises.

In the video about her daily diet, she was also open about the fact that she uses a waist trainer to keep her waist to hip ratio on point.

As for her water intake, she has previously stressed the importance of staying hydrated, in one of her previous Instagram posts. She didn’t specify how much water she drinks on a daily basis though.

The effort she’s putting into the gym is clearly paying off for her. She currently has over 1 million followers on Instagram and her YouTube channel has close to 60,000 subscribers.

Like several other famous Instagram models, it appears that she’s also working on developing her own brand called Body by Casi Davis. The website for the project is still under construction, however.