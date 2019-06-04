Video Shows Actor Tracy Morgan Distraught After Woman Sideswipes New $2 Million Bugatti: ‘I Just Bought It!’

Tracy Morgan only had his new $2 million Bugatti off the lot for less than an hour before the unfortunate happened.

As the New York Post reported, the Saturday Night Live comedian was driving the pricey new sports car in Manhattan when a woman in a Honda sideswiped him, leaving the luxury ride with scratches and dents in its front wheel well. Witnesses said the woman had tried to make a left turn from the right lane when she struck the comedian’s car.

As witnesses to the crash noted, Morgan was incensed. A video showed him yelling at the woman afterward while using a few choice words.

“B**ch get out the car!” Morgan was heard shouting after the accident.

The 30 Rock actor then lamented to witnesses about the misfortune.

“Just bought it!” he said to people passing by.

The New York Post noted that it was less than an hour before that Morgan was closing the deal on the pre-owned 2012 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport, which he purchased from Manhattan Motorcars.

“He said he got it literally an hour ago and he paid $2 million for it,” witness Chris Ricciardelli told the newspaper. “He just bought it, dude, and it’s pretty scraped up. It still had a dealer tag.”

The fender bender took place nearly five years after the near-fatal crash that Morgan suffered while on a New Jersey highway. Morgan and a group of other comedians were returning from a show when a Walmart truck driver crashed into the back of their limousine. Morgan was seriously injured in the crash and fellow comedian and friend James McNair was killed.

The driver, 37-year-old Kevin Roper, pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular homicide and four counts of third-degree aggravated assault in a plea deal that allowed him to avoid jail in exchange for meeting a series of conditions, including carrying out 300 hours of community service, the BBC reported.

Tracy Morgan goes off on woman who hit his new $2 million Bugatti: video https://t.co/sxLkApBAuj pic.twitter.com/JWnqy8UayY — Page Six (@PageSix) June 4, 2019

A report from the NTSB found that Roper had not slept in more than 24 hours prior to the fatal crash, though the driver’s lawyer disputed this claim, the report noted.

Morgan was in a coma for two weeks following the crash and had a long recovery, not making his first public appearance until nearly a year later.

No one was hurt in Tuesday’s crash. Tracy Morgan later posted a message on Twitter saying that he was “totally fine,” but wasn’t yet sure how the new Bugatti would turn out.