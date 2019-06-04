‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Star Katrina Bowden Stuns In String Bikini

Katrina Bowden is enjoying her day off in the best way possible — at the beach!

While the actress is crazy busy with her filming schedule for her hit soap, The Bold And the Beautiful, she found a little bit of free time to unwind, hitting the beach in Malibu on a break from filming. Photos published by The Daily Mail show the 30-year-old appearing to have a great time while walking the sandy beaches in style.

In the photos published by the site, Bowden looks absolutely stunning in a tiny rose-colored bikini that features a funky pattern. The top of the suit leaves very little to the imagination, plunging low into the model’s chest and showing a little hint of cleavage to fans. The bottoms of the swimsuit are equally as sexy as the top and the actress’ long and lean legs are definitely on display in each and every photo.

Katrina looks laid back yet beautiful with her long, blonde locks slicked back in a ponytail. She can also be seen rocking a pair of big, silver reflective sunglasses that cover almost her whole face. Of course, she also goes shoe-free for the photo shoot, dipping her toes in the sand and making the best of her day at the beach. Unfortunately for fans, the 30 Rock actress didn’t share any photos from the outing to her Instagram account today.

A recent photo that was posted to the social media account shows the 30-year-old looking a little more dressed up. In the hot, new snap, Bowden rocks a denim jumper while posing next to actress Kelly Kruger. The blonde-haired beauty is all smiles for the photo while donning a face full of beautiful makeup that comes complete with blush and lipgloss. Katrina accessorizes her look with a pair of nude heels and her toes are painted red.

Within just a short time of the post going live, the stunner earned rave reviews from her loyal followers with over 3,000 likes in addition to 50-plus comments. Many fans took to the post to let Katrina know how beautiful she looks while countless others let her know that they’re big fans of the show.

“You look such gorgeous the jumpsuit is amazing,” one follower commented on the post.

“Those are some nice pictures of you two ladies.”

“Your [sic] both such a perfect picture of loveliness,” another chimed in.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listing for air times.