Kim Kardashian Doesn’t ‘Have Time’ For North West’s Dead Hamster In Epic Video

Kim Kardashian doesn’t appear to have the time to deal with her daughter North West’s now-deceased hamster. As E! News reports on June 4, a clip from Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians showed fans a sad moment for the 5-year-old. The hamster that Khloe Kardashian had bought for North is no more.

Khloe purchased Blacktail West on a spur-of-the-moment pet spree after her attempts to wow North with a limousine ride left Kim’s daughter unimpressed. North seemed hell-bent on getting a hamster (and she got her way).

Unfortunately, Blacktail West didn’t make it. The video clip showed an interesting reaction to the news from the KKW Beauty founder. Her assistant Michael had informed her that the pet “hasn’t been moving.” He also suggested that the 38-year-old inspect Blacktail’s status.

“It’s dead?” I don’t have time for a dead hamster,” Kim replied.

The video then showed Kim and her assistant opening up the hamster’s colorful cage. The mother of four used a pen to prod about the cage before confirming that the hamster was deceased. Kim then got on the phone with her sister Khloe.

“The hamster’s dead. It’s just sitting in here dead,” she said.

Khloe then asked if North was aware – Kim confirmed that her daughter wasn’t – she was at school.

“North is gonna be really, really, really upset. It’s just not fair,” Kim then confessed to viewers.

The star wasn’t sure how to break the news to her daughter. That said, E! News confirmed Kim as putting the blame on Khloe – fans will know that Kim disapproved of Khloe’s hamster purchase from the start. The footage had shown Kim tell Khloe that buying small pets isn’t how parenting is done. Given that the return limousine ride from the pet store showed Khloe acknowledging that Kim would be “mad,” it would seem that the 34-year-old Good American founder knew she was in trouble.

Loading...

The latest from Kim is that she “literally hates” Khloe for the whole saga. Khloe then questioned whether her older sister would “get [her] killed” as well.

Khloe herself has lost a pet. Her beloved dog Gabbana died on the previous season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The entire Kardashian-Jenner clan is known for their love of animals. Well, except, perhaps, for Kim.

Fans wishing to see more of Kim and North should follow Kim’s Instagram or tune into weekly episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.