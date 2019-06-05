Alexina Graham Sizzles In Silk Victoria’s Secret Lingerie In New Instagram Pic

Alexina Graham is no stranger to flaunting her enviable physique on Instagram. In fact, she has started posting racier pictures ever since she has become a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

The model took to her page on Tuesday evening and stunned everyone with a new picture wherein she was featured rocking a set of skimpy silk lingerie from Victoria’s Secret.

The racy lingerie allowed the model to flaunt her enviable figure and sent temperatures soaring.

Knowing that fans love to see Alexina’s skin-baring pics, she posted two of them with different poses to tease her fans.

In the first snap, the model could be seen closing her eyes, flashing her signature smile, and throwing her head backward to strike a side pose. She also tugged at her barely-there panties to add a tinge of naughtiness to the snap.

In the second pic, Alexina posed by leaving her lips slightly parted to exude sexiness, while she tugged at her panties again to strike a pose. In the process, she put her deep cleavage and enviable abs on full display — a move that sent pulses racing.

In terms of her aesthetics, Alexina applied a full face of makeup and wore her famous red hair into soft romantic curls that cascaded over her shoulders to give her a very glamorous look.

In the caption, Alexina told her fans that the pics were captured while she was getting ready to go somewhere. The geotag showed that the pic was taken in New York; however, she didn’t mention where she was heading to.

Within a few hours of going live, the pic accrued more than 46,000 likes and almost 300 comments wherein fans showered the hot model with various complimentary comments.

One of her fans, for instance, reminded her that she’s the most beautiful woman on Instagram, while a second fan confessed his feelings and told Alexina that he’s totally in love with her.

Another one said that Alexina has a truly beautiful body, while a fourth fan opined that Alexina is the hottest redhead ever.

Alexina is really proud to be a redhead and becoming a Victoria’s Secret Angel was very empowering for her because, per an article by Glamor Magazine, she was bullied in school for her red hair.