Fired ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Caught On Video Arguing With Mom Barbara At Court

Jenelle Evans lashed out at her mother, who has had custody of her daughter Ensley since last month.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason were in court together on Tuesday for a custody hearing and after their court appearance was fulfilled, Evans was seen outside of the court with her youngest child, daughter Ensley, 2, and her mother, Barbara Evans, who has had custody of the child since last month.

According to a June 4 report from TMZ, the former Teen Mom 2 couple appeared in court to present the judge on their case with updates regarding the steps they are taking to regain custody of their kids. As the outlet explained, Evans and Eason are undergoing parenting classes and couple’s counseling in hopes of getting Ensley and Evans’ middle son, Kaiser, 4, back in their care.

Eason was also ordered to undergo a psych evaluation to determine the root of his anger issues after he viciously murdered his family’s dog, a French bulldog named Nugget. As fans have likely heard, it was the death of Nugget that prompted the CPS investigation that ultimately resulted in Ensley and Kaiser, as well as Eason’s oldest child, Maryssa, 11, being removed from the couple’s North Carolina home.

Although TMZ revealed that Evans and Eason left court without their kids on Tuesday, they also revealed video footage of Evans reuniting with her daughter Ensley. As the outlet explained, the former reality star was seen hugging her daughter in the parking lot for what was described as an emotional moment. Then, as expected, Ensley left the courthouse with Evans’ mother.

Prior to Evans’ mom leaving the courthouse, as was seen in a video, Evans and her mother engaged in a nasty exchange with one another after Barbara suggested Evans was only acting lovey-dovey towards her child because there were cameras present. In response, Evans suggested Barbara had blocked her phone number of being granted temporary custody of Ensley last month.

Barbara has had full custody of Evans’ oldest child, son Jace, 9, for the past several years and Evans is currently in the midst of a custody feud with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith over the custody of their son Kaiser.

Following the murder of Evans and Eason’s dog, MTV announced they were parting ways with Evans and her family and have since replaced her with Jade Cline from Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.

As fans will recall, Evans’ husband, Eason, was fired from his role on Teen Mom 2 after lashing out at the LGBTQ community on his now-deleted Twitter by suggesting they are immoral.

Teen Mom 2 is currently airing on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.