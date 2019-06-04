Braless Bella Hadid Narrowly Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction In $2,000 Fenty Corset Outfit

Bella Hadid is already kitted out in Rihanna’s high-fashion Fenty label. As Page Six reports on June 4, the supermodel is the first celebrity to don a full Fenty look. The media outlet valued Bella’s white denim corset dress, cut-outs, and shoes to be worth a total $2,000.

Photos obtained by Splash News today showed the 22-year-old out and about in the dress. More specifically, getting papped leaving a vehicle in a moment that was inching its way towards a wardrobe malfunction. The snaps (seen below) showed Hadid with her legs together as the mini dress just about covered her nether regions.

The jacket-style dress itself may have a deconstructed and oversized feel, but Bella’s choice to go braless proved a bold move. As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, Bella took to Instagram in the outfit for a borderline-scandalous selfie – the model chose to wear Rihanna’s designs in a fully braless and cleavage-flaunting display. Likewise racy was the dress’ length and Bella’s positioning.

Splash News‘ photos saw Bella stay within safe territory when it came to her itsy-bitsy outfit, but this sensation is proving to be a risk-taker today. In typical Bella style, though, the finish was sleek, impeccable, and proving the model to be an ideal walking billboard for Fenty.

The minute Bella wears something, it’s front-page news. This style queen has been wearing quite the carousel of designer brands lately – all seem to be enhancing her status as an A-List celebrity. Two days ago, Bella donned a tiny Fendi-monogrammed bikini as part of her Vogue Spain shoot. The snaps (seen below) saw this “it” girl soak in rays on sun-drenched sands as she sizzled in the Italian brand. The same bikini was worn by Kourtney Kardashian during her Bali trip on Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 16. Bella has also been spotted in French designer Dior recently.

Loading...

The younger sister to Gigi Hadid has been in New York City for the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards. The glitzy event was also attended by Jennifer Lopez and Emily Ratajkowski. Last month also came with red carpet appearances for Bella. She graced the 2019 Met Gala on May 6. Likewise the Cannes Film Festival later in May. The model then traveled onto Monaco where she was spotted drinking bubbly with Kendall Jenner off a mega yacht.

Sipping champagne on Monaco’s waters may have seen Bella don itsy-bitsy clothing, but it would seem that this model is prepared to go risqué on both sides of the Atlantic. Given how sensational Bella looked in Fenty, Rihanna is likely glad that today’s outing was papped.