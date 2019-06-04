Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk Floors Fans By Going Braless In Sheer, Curve-Hugging Dress

Angel Elsa is delighting her fans with another sexy snapshot.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel is no stranger to baring it all for the camera in a number of bikini-clad and lingerie looks. But the supermodel has also proven that she cleans up very well for a ton of other events that she attends, most recently at the CFDA awards. In the newest photo posted to her account, the blonde-haired beauty shows off her amazing figure in one of the sexiest outfits that she has ever worn.

While posing in front of a bright pink step and repeat, Hosk puts her amazing body on display in a curve-hugging dress. The outfit hugs Elsa at each and every one of her curves while featuring a big slit in the middle that exposes plenty of leg for her loyal followers. The dress is off-the-shoulder, exposing plenty of Hosk’s killer shoulders and arms for the camera.

The model also makes a statement, going braless in the hot little number and leaving virtually nothing to the imagination of her fans. Hosk completes her look with a pair of bright pink heels and wears her short, blonde locks down and slightly waved. Of course, the beauty also dons a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, blush, mascara, and bright pink lipstick.

Since the series of photos went live on her account, Hosk has earned rave reviews from her loyal Instagram followers with over 93,000 likes in addition to 400-plus comments. Some fans commented on the image to let Hosk know that they’re huge fans while countless others couldn’t help but gush over her amazing body.

“You are a fashion icon!!!,” one follower commented on the photo.

“She always got the best outfits.”

“OMGGGGG OMGGG. Beautiful beautiful girl,” another user chimed in with a series of heart-eye emojis.

The supermodel opened up about her incredible career in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, confessing that she was discovered when she was just 13-years-old. At the time, Hosk says that she was a tomboy and living in Sweden and though she was a little reluctant at first, she started modeling and thus, her successful career began. Interestingly enough, Elsa shared what she believes is the upside and downside of her career, all wrapped into one.

“My favorite part about modeling is probably my least favorite part as well. It’s traveling. Because it goes both ways. It’s so amazing to get to see the world; we’re so fortunate to go to all these places that I would never be in unless I was a model.”

Be sure to keep up with all of Elsa’s travels by giving her a follow on Instagram.