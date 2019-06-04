T.I.’s Alleged Ex-Mistress Bernice Burgos Shows Off Plump Booty In Tight Black Jeans On Instagram

Bernice Burgos, an urban model and rapper T.I.’s alleged ex-mistress, gave her fans a show on Tuesday when she posted a video of herself wearing a pair of fitted black jeans that clung to every inch of her curvy lower body. During the video, Bernice throws several seductive glances over her shoulder at the camera, likely very aware of the effect she was having on her audience.

“Poor jeans never stood a chance,” wrote one of her fans in the comments.

“I just don’t understand howww you so perfect tho,” commented another.

In the caption, Bernice revealed that the jeans are from Fashion Nova, a brand that’s well known for sponsoring curvy social media influencers on Instagram. Based on the comments, it looks like the 38-year-old beauty did a great job of marketing their product to her millions of followers.

Although she regularly shares photos of herself wearing clothes by other designers, Bernice has a fashion brand of her own. She’s the founder of Bold And Beautiful, a line of sleepwear that’s both sensual and comfy, according to its website.

On the brand’s About Page, Bernice discusses the inspiration that led her to start the fashion line.

“As a Puerto Rican woman that grew up in Spanish Harlem, it’s important for me to teach progression to my daughters,” she said. “Bold & Beautiful provides me with an opportunity to grow a business with my daughter and satisfy a need in the fashion industry for sleepwear that makes a woman feel sexy and comfortable at the same time.”

But although this entrepreneurial endeavor is noteworthy, Bernice is better known for the relationship rumors that have followed her throughout her career. She has been romantically linked to more than one rapper, including T.I., who is still married to his wife, Tiny Harris.

Bernice has previously denied that she was responsible for any friction in Tiny and T.I.’s marriage.

“That home had BEEN broken,” Bernice wrote on Instagram in response to someone who claimed that she was a homewrecker, XXL Mag reports. “And I’ve NEVER dealt with a married man in my life…”

She went on to say that when a person files for divorce, it’s an indication that the marriage has “failed.” It seems that Bernice interpreted that as meaning that said person isn’t “technically” married anymore.

As XXL Mag notes, some felt this implied that she might have gotten involved with the rapper when Tiny filed for divorce in 2017. But in July of that year, Bernice told The Breakfast Club that their relationship is strictly about “business” and that she was introduced to T.I. so that they could discuss her potential involvement in a movie. It doesn’t look like she’s offered any further details about the situation since.