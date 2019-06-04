La La Anthony Spills Feelings About Her ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Reboot Role

La La Anthony was interviewed last night as she attended the CFDA Fashion Awards in Brooklyn. After commuting from Vancouver — where she is filming the Beverly Hills 90210 reboot while playing Brian Austin Green’s wife, Shay — the popular actress hit the pink carpet.

On that sartorial runway, 39-year-old Anthony spoke to a number of news outlets. She took the opportunity to comment on her good fortune for being given the fresh role opposite one of the original cast members of the hit ’90s television program. The casting of the primo part — which many guessed would be played by Tori Spelling since her original character, Donna, had been in love with Green’s character, David, for so many years during the original series — was somewhat of a surprise.

But, as La La told ET, she sees this acting job as a great opportunity for her and also for Beverly Hills 90210 given that this casting will create more diversity. “I’m glad they’re bringing some color to the show,” she commented to a reporter representing the entertainment television show.

The thespian noted that she was a big fan of the original hour-long drama. She also said that she had “great chemistry” with Green during her initial audition.

That said, how does spouse Megan Fox of Transformers fame feel about being replaced (on television, at least) as the wife of Brian Austin Green by La La Anthony?

“Megan Fox has zero jealously whatsoever when it comes to Lala Anthony playing Brian Austin Green’s wife. Megan isn’t a jealous person at all,” an informed Hollywood Life source said today, adding that Green’s spouse is “honestly happy and excited for Brian. He has been wanting to get back on a popular series full-time since Anger Management ended back in 2013.”

Last week, La La took to Instagram in a post (as seen above) to rave about the new job and her feelings about her role in the six-episode series that will air on Fox this fall. At that time, the performer again said she was “honored” to play Brian Austin Green’s wife on the new version of the iconic show.

Loading...

As she does this duty, there is no doubt that La La will readily be able to show off a fine fictional character who will likely be over-the-top. After all, that is how the producers feel the show will flush out this time around.

And so why is La La Anthony — the woman who married NBA basketball player Carmelo Anthony — so fit for this part? Well, she did bring the drama to such mesmerizing reality shows as La La’s Full Court Wedding and La La’s Full Court Life. So there’s that.

Meanwhile, she will probably add new features to her acting chops as David’s wife on Beverly Hills 90210 because, as all fans know, this fictional husband is not all that easy to live with — or at least his character once was during his first stab at playing the same part. So good luck, La La. You just may need it.