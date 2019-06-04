Former Victoria’s Secret Model Lauren Layne Sizzles In A Red Swimsuit On Instagram

American model Lauren Layne is well-known among her fans because of her stunning looks, insane model physique and, most importantly, her previous association with Victoria’s Secret.

Although the model does not represent the lingerie giant anymore, she continues to titillate her fans with her beautiful and sultry snaps on Instagram on a weekly basis.

Following her picture-posting ritual, Lauren recently shared a stunning photograph on Instagram which sent a wave of excitement through her legions of followers.

In the pic, the model could be seen wearing a stunning red one-piece swimsuit with a cut-out design to accentuated her enviable figure, particularly her well-toned thighs. The plunging neckline of the bathing suit exposed her bare chest and also allowed her to show off a glimpse of her perky breasts — a move that set pulses racing.

In terms of her beauty looks, Lauren stunned everyone with her natural beauty as she opted for an almost makeup-free look. She let her slightly damp, raven-colored tresses down and accessorized with a few delicate bracelets on both the wrists.

As she informed her fans in the caption, the stunning swimsuit was from the Season 2 of Lauren’s self-titled swimsuit collection, which will be launched soon. With the onset of summers, there are high chances that many of her fans will be eager to get their hands on the stunning beachwear and a look at the comments sections proves that as a lot of her female fans showed interest.

Prior to posting the racy snap, Lauren posted an up-close monochromatic photograph where she looked nothing short of gorgeous. Wearing a low-neck black bustier top with a zip-up front, Lauren wore a full face of makeup and accessorized with hoop earrings. She let her tresses cascade over her shoulders and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very sultry pose.

As of this writing, the picture garnered close to 6,000 likes and almost 200 comments wherein fans praised the hot model for her stunning looks and natural beauty. Commenting on the picture, one of her fans said that Lauren is underrated because she is prettier than many other mainstream models, while another one said that he is surprised as to why Victoria’s Secret didn’t cast her for their 2018 annual extravaganza because Lauren is top model material.

Loading...

Even though Lauren shot to fame because she walked for Victoria’s Secret, an article by Hollywood Life revealed that she became popular on social media in 2014 when Justin Bieber — who was 20 at the time — allegedly posted a picture of Lauren on his Instagram, where she was featured blowing a kiss.

At the time, Bieber was vacationing with girlfriend Hailey Baldwin (now his wife), and soon after posting the picture, he deleted it after fans started raising their eyebrows.