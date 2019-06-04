Tammy Hembrow Puts Her Booty On Display In Soaking Wet Thong One-Piece On Instagram

Tammy Hembrow is longing for another trip to Bora Bora. The social media sensation took to her Instagram account this week to reveal her hope to return to the tropical island with an eye-popping new post that is getting her followers ready to pack their bags and join her.

The steamy upload was shared on Tuesday, June 4, and captured the 25-year-old lounging under the sun after appearing to have taken a swim in the crystal blue water surrounding her. With her curvaceous backside to the camera, Tammy stretched out her bathing suit-clad, bronzed body or her impressive 9.5 million-person following to admire, leaving very little to the imagination as she did so.

The Australian bombshell absolutely sizzled in a barely-there, white one-piece swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique and left plenty of it on display. The sheer number hardly contained the babe’s voluptuous assets, providing for a glimpse at some major side boob as she stretched her arm above her head to run her finger through her dripping wet hair. Its open back also allowed for the sun to dry off her damp skin, while the thong-style of the skimpy piece exposed Tammy’s curvy booty almost in its entirety. Hitting her high on her hips, the high-cut design of the piece accentuated the babe’s trim waist, aiding even more in the efforts of the clingy fabric that perfectly outlined the model’s hourglass figure.

Tammy kept her look simple, opting for nothing more than a thin bracelet to accessorize the island attire. She wore her signature blonde locks down, which were slicked back against her hair after her swim in the gorgeous blue water, and sported a makeup-free face that let her striking features shine.

Fans of the blue-eyed beauty went absolutely wild for her latest jaw-dropping display. At the time of this writing, the sexy photo has already racked up more than 166,000 likes after just two hours of going live on the platform. Hundreds of Tammy’s followers also took their love for the snap to the comments section, where they left plenty of compliments on the stunner’s vacation look.

“OMG you are beautiful,” one person wrote, while another said she was “body goals.”

Others answered her call in the caption of her post for a travel buddy, offering their accompaniment for any future trips to Bora Bora.

Tammy’s one-piece swimsuit is considerably more modest than her usual pool day ensembles, which typically consist of a skimpy string bikini that hardly provides any coverage. Just last week, the model took to her Instagram account again to show off one of her barely-there two-pieces with a short video clip of her rocking a minuscule purple swimwear set that sent her followers into an absolute frenzy.