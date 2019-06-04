It’s Official: Lisa Vanderpump Isn’t Coming Back To ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Rumors have been swirling for months that Lisa Vanderpump isn’t coming back to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after the housewife OG fell out with her co-stars. Now, the reality star has confirmed that the rumors are true: she won’t be returning for the next season of the show.

According to The Daily Mail, Lisa said that not only will she be skipping the reunion, but that she is done with the show.

The fallout began when Lisa’s co-stars united against her over “puppy-gate.” Co-star Dorit Kemsley reportedly adopted a dog from Vanderpump Dogs, Lisa’s non-profit dog rescue, before re-homing it. In the end, the dog ended up at a kill shelter and Lisa’s co-stars accused of her leaking the story to the press. One by one, the 58-year-old fought with her friends Teddi Mellencamp and Kyle Richards until she found herself alienated from most of the women in the group. Given the situation, The Daily Mail asked Lisa if she would be making an appearance at the show’s reunion.

“The objective of the reunion is to reunite, right? And I have no inclination to reunite with the women who’ve been harassing me for 10 months now,” Lisa said. “So in all probability, no.”

The interviewer pushed the star, asking her if she had any plans to return to the show. Lisa reportedly sighed and finally responded after the news outlet continued to push her.

‘I think they’ve made it pretty impossible for me to go back frankly,” she said. “So… no.”

LVP is one of the original cast members of the show, but rumors started spreading that she might not stick around after the currently-airing ninth season. She then stopped filming with her co-stars and her remaining scenes were reportedly cut from the show’s season 9, as The Inquisitrpreviously reported.

Instead of focusing on the show, Lisa has turned her eye to her philanthropic work. She has appeared in Las Vegas and recorded a public service announcement to promote the Trevor Project, a non-profit group that provides suicide prevention and support for LGBTQ+ youth.

She has also worked to rescue over 1,000 dogs through Vanderpump Dogs.

While she may not be appearing on the show in the future, Lisa thanked Bravo for helping her bring attention to her work by raising her celebrity status. There was no word from the reality star on the fate of her spin-off show Vanderpump Rules.