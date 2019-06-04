Chanel West Coast Playfully Tugs On Pants, Exposing Taut Abs In Killer New Photo

Chanel West Coast has got it and she’s definitely not afraid to flaunt it.

The Ridiculousness star is a frequent social media poster, often delighting fans with a mix of promotional photos from upcoming projects as well as regular, everyday photos. West Coast boasts an impressive following of 3.2 million on Instagram alone and it’s safe to say that her popularity continues to grow by the day. In her latest snapshot, the reality star poses at a radio station while doing some promotional work.

Chanel looks nothing short of amazing in her newest shot, while posing in front of a step-and-repeat with the Power 106 FM logo just behind her. The 30-year-old rocks a pair of dark jeans that have a few rips in them and fit her like a glove. West Coast playfully tugs on the band on her jeans, showing off her taut tummy for her legion of fans. She pairs her look with a skimpy yellow crop top that ties in the middle and fits her perfectly.

To complete her rocker-chic look, the blonde-haired beauty sports a pair of black boots that are adorned with rhinestones as well as a black leather jacket to match. The reality star also wears her long, blonde locks down and straight and appears to be wearing a face full of fresh makeup though a good portion of her face is covered by big, white sunglasses.

Since the shot went live on her account, Chanel’s fans have been buzzing. So far, the image has garnered the model plenty of attention with over 8,000 likes and well over 100 comments. Many fans took to the post to let West Coast know that they’re big fans while countless others couldn’t help themselves from commenting on the sexy new shot.

“Wow you’re smoking hot,” one follower commented.

“One of the most beautiful women on the planet!!!”

“Respect your grind, it’s not easy but people who believe in your grind will always light the stars for you. Stay blessed,” another chimed in.

A few days ago, The Inquisitr shared that Chanel changed up her look a bit, rocking short, brunette locks in a new snapshot. In the second photo in the post, Chanel looks absolutely stunning while promoting a new episode of Ridiculousness. In the shot, Chanel looks dressed to impress in a tiny black leather crop top and a pair of tiny yellow booty shorts with a pattern on them. Her toned abs and legs are fully on display in the photo and for this look, she wears her locks down and curly. West Coast completes her look with a pair of shiny black boots.

It’s likely only a matter of time before Chanel dazzles fans with another stunning post.