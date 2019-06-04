American Instagram Bombshell Julianne Kissinger Spills Out Of Tiny Bikini In New Racy Instagram Snap

Instagram starlet Julianne Kissinger never holds back when it comes to flaunting her jaw-dropping figure. The sexy siren regularly pushes the boundaries of the social media site’s guidelines with her racy, and sometimes raunchy, offerings and her newest post is no exception.

California girl Kissinger struck a sultry pose for her latest snapshot. Julianne is wearing a tiny blue thong bikini from Ark Swimwear and it leaves little to the imagination.

This blue bikini includes a bralette that is positioned to showcase plenty of underboob. The bikini bottoms perfectly accentuate Kissinger’s curves and they are the perfect option for highlighting Julianne’s toned derriere.

The San Diego hottie — who goes by the moniker Juli Annee on social media — has her blonde tresses pulled back loosely away from her face with a few wispy tendrils softening her profile just a touch. Kissinger’s long locks cascade down her back in sexy curls and this style serves to highlight her curvy backside.

Kissinger’s gorgeous shots highlighting her perfectly sculpted figure have catapulted her to almost 5 million followers on Instagram. Julianne teased her fans in the caption of this photo by asking if they were looking at her face or her booty and chances are good that her perky bum was garnering the most attention.

Nearly 40,000 people liked this new post in the first two hours it was on Kissinger’s page. In addition, more than 1,200 comments raved about the model’s look.

“One in a billion body,” wrote one fan. “I honestly can’t find a flaw on you omg” added another.

Numerous fans of Kissinger’s said that she was the hottest girl in California and it is clear that Julianne has become a favorite for many people across Instagram.

“You are awesome. You are perfect. You are everything a man could desire.”

Julianne also shared a few tantalizing tidbits via her Instagram Stories. The social media vixen teased that it was a rainy day so she was staying inside. Kissinger shared a video clip showing her in a black lingerie set and she highlighted her taut abs and jaw-dropping curves.

Loading...

Other quick shots on Kissinger’s Insta Stories showed her in the same sheer black lingerie set, but with angles where she flaunted her ample bosom or curvy derriere. No matter which angle she shows off, Julianne looks stunning and she gets hearts fluttering.

Julianne Kissinger combines oodles of confidence with a killer body and the combination clearly works. Her Instagram posts regularly garner 100,000 likes or more and the model’s fans are always anxious to see how far she’ll push the boundaries with her sexy shots next.