Here’s When Alex Rodriguez Is At His ‘Sexiest,’ According To Jennifer Lopez

The singer gushed over her favorite look from her fiance at last night's CFDA Fashion Awards.

Jenniferer Lopez hit the red carpet last night for the 2019 CFDA Awards, where she was honored with the prestigious Fashion Icon Award. While the star has no doubt sported some incredible ensembles over the years — including the bold orange Ralph Lauren two-piece gown she wore to Monday’s event — she found a moment to gush over some of her favorite looks from her fiance, former Yankees player Alex Rodriguez.

“I love Alex in a suit!” the 49-year-old told People as she walked the red carpet. “I mean he looks great in everything. He just wears clothes really well. But I love him in a suit!”

JLo certainly commanded attention in her ab-baring attire last night, but ARod was right beside her serving up a look himself. The 43-year-old looked dapper in a tailored, jet black suit by designer Tom Ford — who, as The Inquisitr previously reported, the performer joked that Alex “couldn’t survive without.”

It wasn’t just last night’s formal wear that got Jennifer’s heart racing. The singer explained to People that she’s admired the look on her beau ever since they got together in 2017.

“It’s one of the things I loved about him when I first met him is that he wore so many suits every day like he was always getting dressed up for a business meeting or something,” she explained. “It just reminded me of my dad wearing a tie going to work. It was a great thing.”

Later in the evening, The Inquisitr noted that JLo showered her man and their blended family of four children with kind words for making her feel like “the MVP every day ” and “the most beautiful person in the world.”

Jennifer and Alex’s big night out comes amid a hectic time for the couple. Over the last few months, Lopez has been hard at work filming her latest flick Hustlers, while also preparing for her upcoming “It’s My Party” tour that kicks off on Friday in Inglewood, California.

Loading...

But the busyness doesn’t stop their. The couple is also in the midst of planning their wedding after Alex got down on one knee earlier this year in March to ask JLo to be his bride after two years of dating.

While the pair are still in the early stages of planning, a source did previously reveal to People that they don’t intend to have a huge wedding to celebrate their love. Instead, Jennifer and Alex are opting for a smaller ceremony for family and will, “of course, include all four kids.”