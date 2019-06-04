Kate Beckinsale Gets Sexy In New Bedroom Photo

Kate Beckinsale is showing off her sexy side yet again. The actress combined comedy with her sex appeal in her latest social media photo.

On Tuesday, Kate Beckinsale took to her Instagram account to show off her long legs and fabulous figure in a brand new photo of herself in bed.

In the sexy snapshot, Kate is seen laying on top of a bed that is still made. Two white pillows can be seen in the background, and the actress sits on top of a crisp, white comforter.

She lays on her flat belly and kicks her legs up behind her. Beckinsale is seen resting her head in her hands as she closes her eyes and smiles in the photograph.

Kate is wearing a slinky black dress complete with spaghetti straps that show off her toned arms. The form-fitting dress puts the actress’ curvy backside on full display.

Beckinsale’s long, brown hair is tousled in the picture, and she wears a full face of makeup. Kate’s glam look includes a shimmering glow, pink blush, darkened eyebrows, and dramatic lashes. She completes her makeup look with a berry color on her plump lips.

The actress accessorized by sporting a pair of small earrings and a pair of strappy, black heels.

In the caption of the photo, she claims the photo looks like an ad that may be warning viewers about “explosive diarrhea.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kate Beckinsale’s latest sexy social media snap comes just weeks after the actress ended her romance with Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson.

Sources told Us Weekly at the time that the couple’s relationship fizzled out, but that they have remained friends following the split.

“Pete and Kate have pumped the brakes on their relationship. They are still spending time together but it’s less serious: more friendly of a vibe and less romantic,” an insider told the outlet.

Before the break-up, Kate spoke out about the relationship, claiming that she was baffled by the interest the romance had drawn with fans.

“I’m surprised by the interest [in my dating life],” Beckinsale recently told the Los Angeles Times. “I’ve never been in this position before — never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief. It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to,” she added of her former relationship in the spotlight.

Fans can see more of Kate Beckinsale by following the actress on Instagram.