‘RHOBH’ Star Camille Grammer Claims Teddi Mellencamp Has Gotten Too ‘Big For Her Britches’

Camille Grammer lashes out at Teddi Mellencamp during tonight's new episode.

Camille Grammer is taking her feud with Teddi Mellencamp to the next level during tonight’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

After previously slamming her co-star for being an entitled millennial, Grammer will be seen accusing Mellencamp of getting too “big for her britches” while chatting with a friend on the show.

“I don’t like the way that Teddi has been acting towards me… She’s just gotten a little big for her britches,” Grammer tells her friend in a sneak peek shared by Bravo TV.

Grammer and Mellencamp haven’t been getting along in recent weeks and during a camping trip that aired on the show last month, Grammer accused Mellencamp of being entitled, which Mellencamp denied. Although she accepted Grammer’s millennium title, explaining that it made her feel young, Mellencamp slammed Grammer for labeling her entitled in a Bravo TV blog after the episode aired.

“Let’s talk about the ‘entitled millennial’ label that Camille tried to use as an insult last week. I take millennial as a plus, as it makes me feel young! And entitled? Nah. I’ve worked since I was a teenager and built a business on my own from the ground up,” Mellencamp revealed in her post.

Mellencamp then took aim at Grammer’s own financial situation by suggesting she relies on her divorce settlement from ex-husband Kelsey Grammer to support her family.

“No need for a divorce settlement here,” Mellencamp said.

While Grammer feuded with a number of her co-stars during production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she and Lisa Vanderpump appeared to be in a good place and were even together for filming on the finale episode in Las Vegas. However, after Vanderpump learned that Grammer had been speaking badly about her appearance to her co-stars during a filmed dinner for the show, she called her out on Twitter and seemingly distanced herself from her.

As viewers witnessed, Grammer lashed out at Vanderpump during a cast dinner by suggesting Vanderpump’s teeth were horrible before she got them done. Grammer then took to Twitter after the episode aired to apologize for her mean comments but Vanderpump didn’t seem to be forgiving of the behavior.

Now, Vanderpump is completely on the outs with the entire cast.

To see more of Grammer, Mellencamp, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.