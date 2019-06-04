Candice Swanepoel Rocks Booty-Baring White One-Piece In New Instagram Snap

Candice Swanepoel is showing off her curvaceous backside again on Instagram, but her fans don’t seem to mind. The Victoria’s Secret Angel wowed the social media platform by striking a pose in yet another cheeky bathing suit that sent temperatures soaring.

The snap in question was shared on Tuesday, June 4 to the Tropic of C Instagram account, which represents the 30-year-old’s popular swimsuit line on the platform. Like a number of photos posted to the page, today’s upload captured Candice flaunting her flawless figure in one of the many pieces from her collection, and this one certainly did not disappoint.

With a slight bend at her knee and pointed toes, the model struck a pose in the sand with her back to the camera, the cloudless blue sky and crashing waves providing a gorgeous background for the eye-popping shot. Even more stunning than the scene behind her was Candice herself, who showed some serious skin in the sexy “Ripple” one-piece from her brand’s “Ribs” collection. The piercing white number popped against the stunner’s bronzed body and exposed an ample amount of her curvy booty thanks to its cheeky design. The clingy nature of the garment’s fabric hugged every inch of Candice’s dangerous curves, while its open-back design also gave fans a look at her toned physique, with a skimpy, stringy criss-cross design drawing even more attention to the area.

The South African bombshell left her beach-day look simple by foregoing accessories and even opting to go barefoot so she could feel the warm sand in her toes. She kept her signature blonde locks down to let the wind blow them wherever they pleased, while her makeup-free face was tilted up at the sun to feel its warm glow.

Fans of the model and her swimwear line were quick to show their love for her latest jaw-dropping display. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up more than 1,500 likes within just one hour of going live on Instagram. Some even took their admiration to the comments section, where they left compliments for Candice’s head-turning snap.

“That body,” one follower wrote, while another said the model was “extremely beautiful.”

As Summer quickly approaches, the Tropic of C Instagram account has been sharing a slew of posts showing Candice, as well as a number of other models, showing off some of the line’s new and old designs. Just last week, Candice revealed a revamped version of the “Vibe” top in its new “Beshu” pattern, which resembles the trendy cheetah print and certainly won the approval of her thousands of fans.