Iranian-American Model Mahlagha Jaberi Goes Braless To Tease Her 2.8 Million Instagram Followers

Iranian-American model Mahlagha Jaberi, who has made quite a name for herself on Instagram, is known among her fans for her stunning looks and sense of style. She has also recently shot to fame after fans likened her to Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai — a comparison which made her pictures go viral on social media and she gained a lot of media coverage.

Since then, the number of her followers on Instagram has steadily increased and fans from across the globe have started admiring Mahlagha for her stunning looks.

In order to keep her fans thoroughly engaged and entertained, the model posts her risque pictures on Instagram on a near-daily basis which always become a hit.

Following her picture-posting ritual, the model posted a new sultry snap on her page which immediately titillated her followers. In the snap, the model could be seen wearing a black-and-white embellished jacket which she paired with black pants. However, she ditched her undergarments and exposed her perky breasts and bare chest through her glamorous unbuttoned jacket to send temperatures soaring.

Wearing a full face of makeup comprising a deep-red lip color, the model accentuated her beautiful green eyes with lots of eyeliner and mascara. Finally, she painted her cheeks with some peach-colored blusher to finish off her beauty looks.

In the caption, Mahlagha informed her fans that she will be having her birthday in two weeks and also announced that she will soon be launching her own YouTube channel to share makeup and hairstyles tutorials with her fans.

The sultry pic amassed close to 90,000 likes and almost 1,700 comments wherein fans praised the model for her hot figure as well as her beautiful facial features.

Commenting on the picture, one fan wrote that he has never seen a woman hotter than Mahlagha, while one of her Iranian fans said that he is proud of the model for representing Iranian beauty on an international level. While most of the comments were complimentary in nature, there was some negative comments too — mostly written in Persian.

Loading...

An automated Google translation of the comments showed that her countrymen were not very pleased with her revealing dress. Nonetheless, Mahlaga has more fans than critics, and she appears to take negative comments with a grain of salt as she continues to stun her fans with her beauty and sense of style.

According to a piece by Stars Unfolded, Jaberi spent her childhood in Isfahan, Iran, but later moved to San Diego, California, with her family. Although she has migrated to the U.S., Jaberi still cares about the political situation in her home country and often posts critical comments about the Iranian government on Twitter.