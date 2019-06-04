Curvy Model Ashley Graham Makes Eating Fried Chicken Look Sexy In Bikini

Ashley Graham showed how sexy she can be in a recent post on Instagram. The Sports Illustrated model looked stunning while she ate a piece of fried chicken in a pink checkered bikini. The bikini featured a scalloped hem, a lace-up top, and bottoms with a high waist. Graham wore a loose, button-up long-sleeved shirt over one shoulder as she smiled at the camera and bit into the chicken. The beauty looked to be wearing no makeup with her hair tossed back for a carefree look.

“Here’s to unapologetically eating fried chicken in a bikini. Thank you to the incredible team behind this shoot,” Graham captioned in the post, tagging Harper’s Bazaar.

The photo was one of a series of photos Graham shared as part of a photo shoot with the magazine. In the second photo of the group, Graham wore a red one-piece swimming suit while sitting on the beach. Leaning forward with her hands in the sand, the voluptuous model flaunted her cleavage while she flashed a smile for the camera. The last photo Graham shared was a black and white snap that showed her covered up in a cashmere wrap on the sandy beach.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Graham said that she was always told to be proud of who she was and to never be less than that.

Graham said her mother told her when she moved to New York to be a model that her body would change somebody’s life one day. When everyone was telling her she was too fat, her mother told her to fight through it.

“I thought: ‘OK, screw it, I’m not going to lose weight for anybody. I’m going to be healthy, I’m going to go to the gym and I’m going to live my life right.'”

She also said that she felt like her purpose in life was to change the fashion industry.

“We still lack diversity on the runway, but I appreciate designers like Prabal Gurung, Christian Siriano and Michael Kors, who have been pioneers for these changes. I feel hopeful that things will continue to change,” she said.

The model explained that when women see her modeling, she wanted them to feel appreciated, valued and empowered, adding that she felt proud when young women could look at themselves in the mirror and love what they see instead of feeling as if they are not worthy.