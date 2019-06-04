‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Phyllis Gets A New Partner In Crime

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, June 4 sees Adam entice Phyllis to help him set Genoa City on fire. Plus, Summer enjoyed some grown-up time with Theo after making bad choices, Nick and Victor argued, and Abby found out that Victor is hiding something.

At Society, Summer (Hunter King) downed shots like somebody who hadn’t recently donated part of her liver to save Lola’s (Sasha Calle) life. Abby (Melissa Ordway) stood by and laughed at her niece’s dumpster fire life while Nate (Sean Dominic) warned Summer to be careful given her condition. Kyle (Michael Mealor) showed up to see Lola, but Theo (Tyler Johnson) dragged him over to the group with Summer, and she filled them in on her and Kyle’s marriage and quicky divorce. After their big night out, Summer and Theo went back to his suite alone, and they made out after posting some selfies on social media.

At home, Lola didn’t appreciate that Kyle worried about Summer’s bad choices. After all, Summer is no longer Kyle’s concern — Lola is. Summer is a big girl who can take care of herself.

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) wondered where Adam (Mark Grossman) learned to drive after their fender-bender. He took her home, and once there Adam offered for Phyllis to be his match to help him burn down Genoa City. Phyllis was tempted, considering her status as one of the town’s biggest pariahs. She even considered leaving town, but Adam worked to talk her into regaining her power instead.

Victor (Eric Braeden) went to Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) to tell him to be nicer to Adam. However, Nick wondered why his father favored Adam above him, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Abby. Victor denied Nick’s accusation, and Nick warned Victor that he won’t share Christian with Adam. Nick wondered if Victor wasn’t telling him everything. Then, Christian interrupted, and after Christian went back to bed, they discussed Victoria’s recommitment ceremony with Billy (Jason Thompson). Victor noted he was glad it wasn’t legally binding, but The Inquisitr reported that he is delighted to see Victoria happy after the year she’s had.

Finally, at Society, Abby saw that Nate (Sean Dominic) texted Victor about therapy. When Victor came into the restaurant to pick up his order, Abby confronted him about it, and Victor made up some song and dance about physical therapy for his back. After Victor left, Abby was rude to Nate when he refused to tell her Victor’s confidential medical information, and then she closed up early and went home alone.