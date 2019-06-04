George Nader, Busted For Child Porn, Paid $2 Million To Israeli ‘Psy Ops’ Expert Who Said He Helped Trump Win

Nader, who served as a cooperating witness in the Robert Mueller probe, met in Trump Tower with Donald Trump Jr., and Israeli social media expert.

George Nader, who was a witness in the Robert Mueller investigation into Russia’s attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election in favor of Donald Trump, was arrested Monday at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport, and charged with transporting child pornography. At a hearing on Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported, the 60-year-old Nader’s lawyers asked that he be released for medical reasons, citing a heart condition, but a judge denied the request.

Nader was previously convicted on child porn charges in 1991, and 2003 received one year in a Czech Republic prison on a conviction for molesting underage boys, as Inquisitr reported. But while Nader’s documented history as a pedophile has raised serious questions as to how he gained access to Trump’s inner circle of top fundraisers, even taking a high-level, secret meeting with Donald Trump Jr. and posing for a photo with Trump himself — Nader’s role in possible tampering with the 2016 presidential election also remains a significant mystery.

Perhaps the biggest such mystery, as journalist and Trump-Russia expert Scott Stedman noted on his Twitter account, is why Nader paid an Israeli psychological operations expert $2 million following the election, after the Israeli, Joel Zamel, said that he could use his social media propaganda expertise to tip the election to Trump.

According to Stedman, that $2 million was paid of behalf of someone else. Nader has high-level connections in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. As seen in the image above, Nader has also posed for a picture with Saudi ruler Mohammed bin Salman. At the meeting with Trump Jr. and Zamel, he as acting as an emissary for UAE de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed, as an Inquisitr report recounted.

Nader was reportedly acting as an emissary for Bin Zayed when, on August 3 of 2016, Nader met with Trump Jr. and Israeli entrepreneur Joel Zamel in Trump Tower in Manhattan, as The New York Times reported. The meeting was held to discuss ways that Zamel’s firm, Psy Group — which specialized in online psychological operations — could help then-candidate Trump win the election. Though the meeting by some accounts went nowhere, after the election Zamel was reportedly telling a different story.

“Zamel bragged to Nader that he had conducted a secret campaign that had been influential in Trump’s victory,” according to an investigative report by The New Yorker magazine.

After showing Nader “analytical reports” explaining what Zamel allegedly said was “the work that we did to help get Trump elected,” Nader paid the $2 million sum to Zamel, according to The New Yorker. But the magazine added that a spokesperson for Zamel denied that the Psy Group boss had ever claimed to have influenced the election in favor of Trump, calling Nader’s apparent impression of the conversation “mistaken.”

Nader also arranged a meeting in the remote Seychelles Islands between a top Russian banker and Trump emissary Erik Prince, founder of the Blackwater mercenary group and brother of Trump administration Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, according to NBC News.

Nader became a cooperating witness for Mueller in 2018, and is mentioned in Mueller’s report on the investigation nearly 50 times, according to CNN.