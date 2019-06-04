British Model Megan Williams Goes Topless In Victoria’s Secret’s Lingerie Photo Shoot

British hottie Megan Williams doesn’t solely rely on skin-baring pictures to gain her followers’ appreciation. But whenever she does, her pics are bound to become everyone’s favorite.

This is exactly what happened on Tuesday afternoon, as the model took to her page and stunned everyone with a new snap from her Victoria’s Secret lingerie photo shoot which raised the temperature of her page instantly.

In the sultry snapshot — which was a collage of two pictures — the model posed while wearing some hot pink panties from the world-famous lingerie brand.

In the first pic, Megan donned maroon and pink panties with V-shaped stripes which she paired with a beige-colored short tank top through which she flaunted her taut stomach. While in the second pic, the model posed topless while wearing hot-pink panties with a silver border. In order to comply with Instagram’s ban on nudity, the model concealed her breasts with the help of her arms. Still, she left a lot for her fans to look at and drool over.

In both the snaps, the hot model applied minimal makeup to keep it sexy and natural and let her blond tresses down. Within five hours of having been posted, and as of this writing, the picture accrued more than 10,000 likes and 123 comments wherein fans praised the model for her hot figure and asked her to show more.

It wasn’t only her ardent followers who liked the snap but fellow models also commented on the picture, including Maya Stepper, Sadie Newman and Meri Gulin.

Commenting on the snap, one of her fans wrote that Megan is absolutely gorgeous, while another one said that Megan is the epitome of sexiness. Another ardent admirer, who seemed to be quite obsessed with the hottie, wrote that he has never seen a woman more beautiful than Megan.

Others, per usual, showered her with the conventional complimentary words and phrases as well as hearts, kiss and fire emojis to express their admiration and appreciation for the model.

The model is very proud of herself for being associated with Victoria’s Secret and it is one the biggest dreams of every model out there because it brings them instant fame and plenty of media coverage across the globe. In an interview with The Fashion Spot, Megan spoke about her VS experience and revealed that there are certain things that people don’t realize about the lingerie company and only consider it full of glitz and glamour.