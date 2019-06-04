‘Maxim’ Hottie Kara Del Toro Drizzles Oil On Herself In Scandalously Tiny Beach Bikini

Kara Del Toro is a force to be reckoned with. The Maxim model comes with killer curves, striking natural beauty, and a June 4 Instagram update that isn’t for the faint-hearted.

Kara’s latest Instagram video sees her at the beach. Kara is kneeling on fine sands amid lapping blue waves –the ocean appears empty behind her. The video is full of activity, though. This bronzed beauty is busy applying tanning oil, and she’s doing it in a pretty racy outfit. Kara’s super-skimpy bikini is a little on the scandalous side, although this girl is handling her halterneck two-piece like a pro.

The footage sees Kara drizzle Bali Body oil on her arm. She then rubs it in, alongside giving her torso and thighs a good rub – most of Kara’s skin appears already oiled. Leaning forward for a cleavage-flaunting display, Kara eventually smiles and sticks her tongue out at the camera.

A winner video for Kara. A winner appearance for Bali Body.

Fans are all over this update.

“Hot, hotter, Kara,” one fan wrote.

“Kiss From France” was another comment.

One fan went a little abstract with their words.

“Kara, beautiful, because you’re as dark as if were at the end of August, beautiful”

An industry heavyweight Kara may be, but something about this bombshell keeps things light. Kara is known for her natural looks. The Playboy bunny stereotype doesn’t apply to Del Toro. Her assets appear to be her own and she largely goes makeup-free. Today doesn’t seem to be showing Kara in a scrap of warpaint. This is likely harnessing Kara’s love of earthy vibes and low-key settings. Kara’s updates might regularly see her on beaches, but this model tends to opt for secluded spots with rattan canopies or bamboo decor.

Today’s update doesn’t come with Instagram’s endorsement-mandatory “#ad.” Kara appears, rather, to be acting as an influencer. She’s given a shout-out to the brand in her caption, alongside mentioning it in a hashtag. This isn’t the first Bali Body mention from Kara. While Instagram models have somewhat of a reputation for endorsing anything that comes their way, this seems to be one model who’s chosen a much-loved product.

It would appear that Kara simply adores the sun, soaking in its rays, and keeping her skin protected and oiled.

Today’s video had racked up over 24,000 views within two hours of going live. Kara has 999,000 Instagram followers. Fans wishing to stay updated on Kara’s activities should follow her account.