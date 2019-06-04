Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro Shares Sizzling Shot On Mexican Vacation

Model and Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro has been enjoying herself on a Mexican vacation lately — and sharing a few selfies of her time there with her fans. While her name may not be as well known to the average person as some of her fellow Angels’, she’s without a doubt a veteran of the lingerie catwalk. She first appeared in 2010, and has been a staple of the show ever since — and became an official Angel in 2015.

Over the years, Ribeiro has managed to gain 2.1 million followers on Instagram, thanks to her sultry selfies and behind the scenes glimpses into the life of a model. Just three days after Ribeiro posted the latest shot of her adventures in Tulum, the post had been liked by 84,300 fans, and received 398 comments.

While Ribeiro has shared several shots of herself in swimwear, this one wasn’t a close-up shot like most of her selfies are. Instead, she took the opportunity to showcase her toned physique while also showcasing a piece of art she encountered in Mexico. She captioned it with a simple link to the artist’s page. The artist in question that has Ribeiro inspired is Daniel Popper, an installation artist based out of Cape Town who creates larger than life pieces of art, including the one that caught Ribeiro’s eye.

The piece in Tulum features an intricately crafted face with a peaceful expression, and a chest that is excavated. Ribeiro knows an incredible Instagram shot when she sees one, so she stood in front of the chest area on the sculpture and struck a yoga-inspired pose.

While the artist is talented, a lot of the focus is on Ribeiro in the shot simply because of her incredible physique. Rather than opting for a matching two piece swimsuit, she went for a set that shows a little creativity of her own.

The top is a bold red animal print, and Ribeiro paired it with some necklaces to draw even more attention to her assets. The bottoms are simple black string bottoms that prove how the Brazilian model could rock just about anything.

Ribeiro spends a lot of time rocking swimwear and skimpy attire for her various photo shoots, but it appears that she’s finding time to enjoy herself on her vacation as well. A follower commented “just saw u and ur man at the airport in Cancun!” on the post, so it seems that she isn’t just travelling for work. Followers should stay tuned to see what other swimwear shots she shares from her tropical vacation.