Heidi Klum Puts Gorgeous Gams On Display In Sexy Mini Dress For CFDA Fashion Awards

A smiling and stunning Heidi Klum dazzled on the pink carpet for the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards. Held last night, the annual event drew a slew of stunning models to the Brooklyn Museum and the 46-year-old fashionista was no exception.

She held her own during the photo op with such luminaries as Jennifer Lopez, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and Lala Anthony.

Statuesque Klum towered over date J. Mendel while wearing the designer’s sexy mini. The famous pair stopped for the cameras in a photo opt that showed Mendel wearing all black in a double-breasted suit paired with an open-collared, buttoned-down shirt. He had on a pair of shades while Heidi’s pretty face wore a minimal amount of makeup, including some barely there lip gloss and smoky eyes enhanced with black mascara and eyeliner.

Meanwhile, the German-born model rocked a semi-transparent frock that showed off her sinewy legs that seemed to go on for days. The mini was made of an intriguing black fabric that offered blocked patterns, resembling an enticing piece of modern art. It was long-sleeved and had a low turtleneck so Heidi was pretty much covered from the gams to the neck. Still, you could see her shapely yet lean body in spades.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Klum carried a sparkly clutch with her right hand that showed solid black nails and a host of rings on her long and elegant fingers. She wore sheer black stockings and high black heels embellished with tiny crystal beads.

By way of background, Heidi began professionally modeling at the age of 18 in her native Germany, per Biography. Her efforts paid off when she appeared on the 1998 Sports Illustrated cover after being picked to wear the wings of a Victoria’s Secret model. At that point, Klum became a household name, bringing her expertise to Project Runway in recent years.

She has also served as one of the judges for America’s Got Talent, but that reign ended this year, at least for now, according to Good Housekeeping. As of 2019, both Klum and Mel B of the Spice Girls fame have been replaced by Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union for season 19 of the hit talent show.

As for the future, Heidi Klum is teaming up with pal Tim Gunn for an unnamed television program. Preparations are being made for the fresh project which is set to shoot starting next month. Heidi is also currently starring in Germany’s Next Top Model.

Apparently, this TV personality and entrepreneur — as the supermodel calls herself on Twitter in her bio, which is paired with a picture of the diverse icon wearing next to nothing in a teeny, tiny bikini — is still keeping very busy in the limelight. And why not? After all, Heidi Klum does it so well.