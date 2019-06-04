‘Queen Of Curves’ Abigail Ratchford Bares Her Chest In Sizzling Instagram Snap

Abigail Ratchford, the self-dubbed “Queen of Curves,” has started June out with a bang on Instagram. The brunette beauty bared her chest for a steamy shot that got her followers excited.

In the snap, the Maxim model sat on the edge of a red stool with her hand placed strategically over her breasts. The model’s hair was tossed to the back and held in place with her other hand. She wore a pair of silky black bottoms that featured a big bow in the front. The angle of the shot accentuated the model’s toned abs and thin waist.

“Make you wanna risk it all,” Ratchford captioned in the photo.

The Instagram beauty’s followers loved the shot with many commenting on how hot it was by posting nothing but fire emojis. One fan told the model that her body was “supernatural,” while another said she was like a goddess.

Ratchford has amassed a whopping nine million followers on Instagram and she knows how to keep them coming back for more. In fact, her fans never know what to expect from one day to the next, but they can always count on her to share something exciting and racy, pushing the limits of Instagram’s nudity policy.

Ratchford is working hard at making a name for herself. She has appeared in Esquire and Maxim magazines, and in 2014, she appeared in Sports Illustrated magazine.

The bombshell kicked off the swimsuit season last month wearing a gold bikini that featured a thong bottom. She turned up the heat by pairing the look with a pair of gold thigh-high boots. The shot was taken from a low angle, and Ratchford gave the camera a seductive look as she pulled her bikini strap over her shoulder. The model’s skin looked golden bronze and her wavy hair cascaded down her back in the sexy summer snap.

Loading...

Ratchford said in an interview with Entrepreneur magazine that she has always wanted to be famous. She shared her tips for success, explaining that to be successful, one must be willing to take a few risks. She had to move from her small hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, to Los Angeles to take a stab at success. She also said that planning helped her not lose track of her goal.

While the influencer does featured sponsored posts on her Instagram account, she said she tried to sponsor products she really believed in. She also sells her own merchandise, which includes calendars, posters, T-shirts and baseball cards.