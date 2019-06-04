Savannah Chrisley Flaunts Perfect Figure In Revealing Black Bikini Just Months After Starting New Diet

Savannah Chrisley is all about the bikini these days.

Just a short time after posting a sexy, bikini snapshot to her own Instagram account, the reality star is showing off her amazing figure in yet another NSFW swimsuit. Photos published by The Daily Mail show the Chrisley Knows Best star strutting her stuff for the camera and looking amazing in the process. The publication shared a few different shots of the 21-year-old while clad in a revealing black bikini.

According to the outlet, Chrisley has been on the South Beach Diet for over six months and that is part of the reason why she says that her figure looks so flawless. In one of the photos, Chrisley leans against a white wooden balcony and shows off her figure in a stunning bikini. The suit leaves very little to the imagination with a low-cut top that shows off plenty of cleavage. The bottoms are equally as sexy as the top, featuring incredibly thin sides that show off the 21-year-old’s long and toned legs.

Chrisley is all smiles in this particular photo, accessorizing the look with a few gold necklaces, a pair of hoop earrings, and a pair of clear heels. The stunner wears her short, blonde locks down and styled and appears to be wearing just a little bit of makeup, including light lipgloss. A few other shots from the shoot show Savannah in the same black bikini, but this time she is covered by a long black-and-white striped cover-up.

In the interview for the spread, the reality star confessed that since she is in show business, she is constantly going, going, going. This is part of the reason why the South Beach Diet fits her lifestyle so well, she says, because when she gets home from work late at night, the meals are already prepped and ready to go.

“They have snacks, desserts and protein shakes that give me options and flexibility. It’s a lifestyle! I have a new healthy lifestyle and it’s been awesome,” she shared. “They have this awesome popcorn, which I love. I’ll throw that in my bag. I’ll also throw some of their protein bars in my bag. It makes things so much easier.”

Loading...

Even after a weekend of eating bad, Chrisley confessed that it’s easy to pick up the diet again Monday and get back on track. The stunner also shared a photo from the shoot with her Instagram followers earlier today, giving them a code to save 40 percent off their first order. So far, that post has earned the reality star over 26,000 likes in addition to 140-plus comments.

There will likely be plenty more photos from the sexy shoot to come.