Bradley Cooper And Lady Gaga Romance Rumors Resurface In Wake Of Cooper’s Rocky Relationship

Rumors of a romance between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga have been swirling since their passionate Oscar performance of “Shallow” from A Star Is Born. Although they died down after the performance and reports that the pair haven’t spent time together since, per The Inquisitr, the rumors have been sparked in the wake of reports that Cooper’s relationship with Irina Shayk is nearing its end.

CafeMom reports that Cooper and Shayk are trying to make things work for their 2-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, but an insider claims that things aren’t going well.

“Because of their daughter, they keep trying. Things are not good. Neither one is happy. The relationship is hanging by a thread.”

On Gaga’s side, Us Weekly reports that she addressed her split from ex-fiancé Christian Carino at a June 2 concert in Las Vegas.

“Last time I sang this song, I had a ring on my finger, so it’ll be different this time,” she said at her Jazz and Piano show before she performed “Someone to Watch Over Me.”

A source also revealed in March that Gaga had a harder time moving on from the A Star Is Born project than Cooper, fueling rumors that she has feelings for the 44-year-old actor.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk headed for a breakup https://t.co/j5LsjL1Doc pic.twitter.com/qg2yNJIaDF — Page Six (@PageSix) June 3, 2019

Given the circumstances of both Cooper and Gaga, fans are already hoping that the pair turn their on-screen romance into a real-life one.

“Well now he’s free to date Lady Gaga,” one user wrote on Twitter.

“Gaga will be jumping him soon,” another chimed in.

As The Inquisitr reported, Gaga used her February Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance to shoot down rumors that the pair are in love.

“And, yes, people saw love and, guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see.”

“This is a love song, ‘Shallow.’ The movie, A Star Is Born, it’s a love story. We worked so hard, we worked all week on that performance,” she added.

The 33-year-old singer said that the chemistry fans saw between her and Cooper was needed to perform the song, which she says required them to remain connected for the duration of the performance. She also said that the performance was Cooper’s vision, and because of this, she let him take charge.

Gaga also used her Kimmel interview to touch on her Oscar win for Best Original Song, which she said caused her to remember her humble beginnings in a New York City studio apartment, where she created music with a keyboard.