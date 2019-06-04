Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Kick Off Bachelor/ette Parties While Filming ‘Pump Rules’ Season 8

Brittany Cartwright announced the news on Instagram.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are kicking off what is sure to be a fun week.

Ahead of their June 29 wedding in Kentucky, the Vanderpump Rules couple, who are currently in the midst of filming the series’ upcoming eighth season, are embarking on a couple of bachelor and bachelorette parties.

On June 3, Cartwright told fans on Instagram that her and Taylor’s parties would be kicking off on Tuesday and said she was “just cheesin’ away” while thinking about the exciting events that were to come.

As fans may have seen, Cartwright celebrated her first bachelorette party in Kentucky, where she’s from, with all of her hometown friends. During the Gatsby-themed event, she shared tons of photos online and also revealed her wedding date to her online audience.

Weeks after Cartwright’s first bachelorette party, Taylor enjoyed his first of two bachelor parties with his guy friends, including Lance Bass.

“I got about 40 guys waiting for me at this hotel. I have no idea what to expect, but it’s going to be a good time. I just want to say my friends are f**king amazing,” Taylor said in a clip uploaded to his Instagram Stories at the time, per Bravo TV.

According to an E! News report, Cartwright’s second bachelorette party will be filmed for the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules and is expected to take place somewhere in Los Angeles, where she and Taylor reside.

While Taylor’s longtime BFF and potential best man, Tom Sandoval, was previously in charge of planning his second bachelor party, Taylor recently revealed that he had actually taken a backseat on it after Lala Kent’s fiancé, Randall Emmett, kind of took over.

“I don’t know if you know Randall; he’s very crazy: ‘Jax, we’re getting a yacht; we’re doing this; we’re getting this club; we’re going to be here; we’re going to this strip club,’ and I’m like, ‘OK, I guess you’re taking over,'” Taylor explained during an interview with The Daily Dish in April. “My friends, some of them are single and they want to have a good time. If I planned it, it would be boring.”

Although Taylor admitted that he isn’t exactly “boring” at this point in his life, he said he’s calmed down a lot and doesn’t get as much enjoyment out of the things he used to.

“But I think I’m going to step it up for the bachelor party, for sure,” he added.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 will air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.