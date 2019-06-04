Amanda Cerny Rocks Tiny Bikini And Flaunts Her Insane Figure In Instagram Snap

Social media influencer and fitness guru Amanda Cerny keeps her followers regularly entertained with comedic posts and sexy shots. Millions of fans embrace every move she makes on sites like Instagram and YouTube, and these admirers are already showing a lot of love for the bikini look she recently shared.

Cerny has been sharing updates from her time in Antigua, and it has clearly been a truly amazing trip. Amanda’s new post shows her wearing a colorful bikini, obviously enjoying the gorgeous landscape of the area behind her. The Instagram star incorporated some advocacy into her caption, but it looks like all eyes were on her svelte figure.

Amanda shared two photos from this spot, and her fans went wild over them. She didn’t note the designer of the bikini, but it was the perfect fit for her athletic physique. The bikini bottoms sat low on Cerny’s hips, showcasing her chiseled abs and perfectly sculpted figure — and the top showed just enough cleavage to tantalize her fans.

Nearly 25 million people follow Cerny on Instagram, and this particular set of bikini photos immediately stirred up quite a bit of interest. More than 764,000 people liked the post within hours of it having been posted. In addition to that, more than 3,400 followers couldn’t resist adding some commentary in the comments section.

One follower wrote to Amanda, “Gorgeousness overloaded btw big fan darling,” while another said she was the “Hottest playmate ever.”

Cerny was called a “TRUE INSPIRATION” and many fire emojis were incorporated across the thousands of comments to signal how fiery-hot Amanda looked as she rocked this bikini.

Amanda’s Instagram Stories gave a taste of the light-hearted moments she’s enjoyed on this trip. There has been sultry dancing, poolside drinks, and other bikinis, along with some booty shaking as the sun started to set in the distance.

The former Playboy Playmate was described by the publication as “the perfect trifecta; an eclectic mix of brains, beauty, and brawn,” and Cerny has proven that to be true time and time again since she was first highlighted by the iconic magazine. Amanda generates plenty of buzz for sexy bikini shots like these latest ones, but she’s also built an impressive empire based on her knowledge and sense of humor.

This former Playboy Playmate knows how to showcase her best assets and that was made obvious with these latest bikini shots. Amanda Cerny had a big smile on her face as she flaunted her perfect hourglass figure and she makes posts like these impossible for her fans to resist appreciating.