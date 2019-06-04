Britney Spears Dances To Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ With Stuffed Snake In ‘I’m A Slave 4 U’ Tribute

While Britney Spears has had many iconic moments on stage — and is known for her incredible choreography — her performance at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards was one of her most legendary. At said awards show, Spears took to the stage to perform her hit song, “I’m A Slave 4 U,” in a midriff-baring top. Then, partway through the song, she brought out a yellow serpent, and incorporated the snake into her choreography. That moment went down in pop music history.

In a move that delighted fans, Spears recently took to Instagram to share a video which paid tribute to that performance — one that took place nearly 20 years ago. However, she didn’t just perform the same routine as she had in 2001. As People reports, Spears shared a routine in the video in which she did choreography with a stuffed snake, dancing to Billie Eilish’s hit song “Bad Guy.”

Fans immediately began commenting on the video, sharing thoughts like “don’t you just wanna hang with her for a day?” and “this is all I needed.” Many users did express concern that she should never attempt to do something like that with a real snake, as the choreography was certainly intense, and had the fake snake moving around at a breakneck pace. Spears showcased her toned physique by performing in a cropped white t-shirt and tiny shorts.

While fans still love the 2001 VMAs performance, Britney herself has made some unenthusiastic statements about it. In an interview with E! News, she called the “I’m A Slave 4 U” performance “dumb,” and commented “Oh my goodness! It’s insane! Why did I do that?”

When asked by the news outlet if she would ever consider another routine with a python, the singer responded with a firm “never.”

However, Spears clearly had a blast in creating the video — one that paid tribute to her infamous routine — so perhaps she’s changed her mind in recent days.

There’s no denying that the moment was iconic. In fact, when Britney made the decision to return to the stage at the VMAs in 2016, everyone had the snake routine on their mind. As The Irish Examiner reports, a Twitter sticker was created in 2016 — one featuring a yellow python snake which was meant to mirror the snake Britney performed with, an albino Burmese python named Banana.

As of 2016, Banana the python was still alive and well. Should Britney ever decide to pay tribute to her original “I’m A Slave 4 U” performance with a real snake — and should Banana still be living — the singer could truly bring a sense of nostalgia to fans by attempting to use Banana once more.