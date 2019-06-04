‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, June 5: Thomas Dismisses Carter’s Advice

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, June 5, reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is so close to achieving his goals. The designer had set out to destroy Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) marriage and it seems as if their union is in its final throes.

Hope and Liam had their last evening together. Liam cooked an Italian meal for his wife because he remembered that period of their lives fondly. The two reminisced and speculated about what their life would have been like if Beth had made it. Liam opined that Hope was a selfless individual and that he loved that about her. However, Hope just felt that she was making a sacrifice in the best interest of the children. Hope returned Liam’s ring, per The Inquisitr.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope will go ahead with her plan to annul her marriage to Liam. Since she was the one who suggested the marriage, she will also seek legal advice. However, it seems ironic that she will ask the same person who officiated her marriage in the first place.

Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor), Forrester Creations’ attorney, will be shocked when he hears that Hope and Liam are seeking to annul their marriage after less than a year of being together. He will try to offer her some hard-earned advice.

Carter may caution Hope and warn her about the choice that she is making. He may tell her that she should not rush to end her union. He may even tell her to get some professional help. After all, she has just lost a baby and she should not be making emotional decisions so soon after her baby’s death.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas won’t be pleased that Carter is advising Hope against annulling her marriage. He wants Carter to just follow instructions and make sure that Hope and Liam get divorced as quickly as possible. He doesn’t want her to second-guess her decision in case she changes her mind and decides to stay married to Liam.

According to She Knows Soaps, Thomas will push back and question Carter’s expertise. Of course, B&B viewers know that he has his own agenda. He doesn’t necessarily want what is best for Hope, he is just thinking about himself. Thomas not only wants her to be a mother to Douglas, but he wants her to be the woman in his life too.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.