Jordyn Woods Flaunts Major Bikini Cleavage In Barely-Supportive Oranges

Jordyn Woods’ recent social media updates from London, U.K., came fairly covered-up. The 21-year-old is back in Los Angeles, California, now, and it looks like she’s celebrating the West Coast’s lifestyle via her wardrobe.

On June 4, the SECNDNTURE CEO updated her Instagram. The colorful picture sees Woods standing on an outdoor path amid background concretes and flowering greenery. The model doesn’t appear to be in direct sunlight, but her super-tiny bikini is heating things up. While the orange two-piece doesn’t come high-cut at the waist, it’s definitely pushing the boundaries at the chest. Jordyn’s bikini top is exposing some major cleavage via crisscross materials at the bust, and today seems to see Jordyn particularly brave as the upper doesn’t appear massively supportive.

Looking confident, fit, and absolutely bikini-ready though, Woods is nailing it. Her long dark hair has a natural feel and minimal makeup accentuates her beauty.

A simple caption confirmed that Woods is back home in Los Angeles.

Fans have been taking to the comments section.

“So much confidence in those strings,” one fan wrote.

“Hoping to see only positive comments cause she looks bomb asf” another added.

One fan, however, seemed determined to drag Jordyn back into her February cheating scandal, per their words.

“I want to start off by nobody is hating on me I’m just giving my opinion Jordan I think you messed up a lot of lives and you should’ve haven’t done what you done and the only reason why you’re f*cking famous is because of Kylie You should’ve apologized but you never did who do you guys agree with Kylie or Jordan”

Jordyn largely seems to have moved on from her scandal with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. While her name remains linked to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s breakup, it no longer seems to come with the negative connotations it once did. Jordyn’s overall public image has garnered some respect. While some fans continue to probe the star on her dealings with Thompson, most seem to have moved on.

Jordyn has not, however, been seen with her former best friend Kylie Jenner since February. Kylie continues to follow Jordyn on Instagram, though.

With her fiery looks, warm personality, and sensational body, Jordyn is racking up the social media followers. Her Instagram following currently sits at 9.9 million. Today’s snap had racked up over 182,000 likes within 50 minutes of being posted. Fans wishing to see more of Jordyn should follow her Instagram.