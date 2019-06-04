Ariana Grande Flashes Bra Underneath Tiny Crop Top In Latest Instagram Snap

Ariana Grande looks happier than ever, and she definitely wants everyone to know it.

The pop star shared a new picture on social media, and her fans noticed straight away that she looked decidedly joyful. One fan even commented, “u look so happy. i love this so much,” while another follower chimed in to write, “ur smile is the only thing we wanna see.”

Ariana — who is currently performing relentlessly across the United States as part of her “Sweetener” tour — still manages to find the time and energy to update her fans with daily snaps of her life on the road, often showcasing outfits she rocks while not performing. For her latest post, she posed rather candidly on a flight of stairs, wearing a glamorous yet modern ensemble. Said ensemble consisted of a tiny nude crop top and a pair of white high-waisted pants with a checkered pattern.

The 25-year-old paired her look with some black open-toe heels, and she wore her super-long brunette locks styled in her signature high ponytail. Ariana left a few strands out of the ponytail to help frame her stunning facial features. Her black bra could be seen peeking out from beneath her top, but Ariana didn’t seem to care. She closed her eyes and smiled while the photo was being taken.

The snap was so popular amongst her whopping 156 million Instagram followers that it garnered nearly 700,000 likes and over 12,000 comments in less than an hour of having been posted. Still, some fans still weren’t happy that she posted one of her beloved Polaroid pictures, with one follower complaining in the comments section, “i wanted this in hq. please stop the polaroid’s [sic] and give us some hq pictures.” However, most of her admirers were just happy to see Ariana looking vital and happy following her latest health scare.

According to CNN, the singer was forced to postpone some of her tour dates after suffering a food-related allergic reaction. She revealed, via an Instagram post made last Wednesday, that she had developed an allergy to tomatoes — an allergy which caused her to postpone her Tampa and Orlando shows. The singer experienced severe allergic symptoms, revealing that her “throat pretty much closed,” and thanked all of her fans for their support and understanding.

“p.s. there is NOTHING MORE UNFAIR THAN AN ITALIAN WOMAN DEVELOPING AN ALLERGY TO TOMATOES IN HER MID TWENTIES…..,” she half-joked in her caption.

Fortunately for her and her fans, Ari was back on the road a few days later. She took to the stage in Miami two nights in a row, much to the delight of her fellow Floridians.