Ariel Winter Rocks Dangerously Short Daisy Dukes In L.A.

Ariel Winter was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Monday, June 3, and she proved that she’s ready for summer in a pair of tiny shorts.

According to Life & Style Magazine, Ariel Winter was photographed by paparazzi as she strolled the streets in L.A. this week. The Modern Family star sported a casual look, that she upgraded to sexy due to her dangerously short daisy dukes, which flaunted her long, lean legs.

Winter donned the skimpy jean shorts and paired them with a pink, short-sleeved graphic T-shirt. The actress wore a minimal makeup look that included a fresh face, pink cheeks, and a nude lip.

Ariel’s newly-dyed red hair was parted down the middle and styled in a loose braid, which fell over her shoulder. She held her phone in her hand and completed her look with white socks and sneakers, and a pair of clear-rimmed eyeglasses.

Winter also accessorized a bit by sporting a pair of small stud earrings to go along with her casual and laid back summer look.

As many fans know, Ariel has been no stranger to showing off her her unique style and sexy figure. She often dons skimpy outfits, and seems to be proud of her curves.

Recently, a fan on social media asked Ariel Winter why she looked so thin. The actress went into a long explanation, revealing that she eats healthy and works out, but that she did drop a few extra pounds after she changed her medication.

“For years I had been on antidepressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn’t lose no matter what I did. It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to be able to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off, but it never felt that way,” Winter wrote on Instagram.

“I had accepted it and moved on. I stayed on those medications for so long because the process is really long and difficult. I wasn’t ready to go through it again so I just accepted the feeling ‘eh’ instead of trying to find something to actually feel better,” Ariel added.

The actress says that weight loss was very unexpected, and that the new medication had given her back her metabolism, adding that she has even had a better mentality as of late.

Fans can see more of Ariel Winter’s fashion looks by following the Modern Family star on Instagram.