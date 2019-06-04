English Lingerie Model Abbey Clancy Gives Birth To Baby Boy

English model Abbey Clancy has become a mother of four. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old blonde beauty took to Instagram to announce that she had given birth to a baby boy on June 3.

“Welcome to the world darling boy… weighing 7lb.5, now home safe and sound,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

Clancy is married to Peter Crouch, a professional soccer player. As The Mirror reports, Crouch made a joke about the baby’s name in his Twitter announcement about the birth.

“Our beautiful baby boy was born Monday 3rd June mother and baby Divock Samrat Crouch are doing well,” he wrote.

Crouch later confirmed that his wife was not on board with that name.

“Our boy is beautiful the name is still to be clarified, unfortunately, Abs not going for Divock Samrat,” the newly minted father quipped.

Samrat is the name of Crouch’s favorite curry restaurant, while Divock is the name of Liverpool F.C’s striker. The team recently won the UEFA Champions League. Clancy is from Liverpool, and Crouch played for the team between 2005 and 2008.

Over on Clancy’s Instagram page, the love and congratulations she received on the baby announcement post were no joke.

“He’s gorgeous!” wrote British TV presenter Kate Thornton. “Just like his mum and dad! Beautiful news.”

“Aw congratulations to you all. He’s beautiful,” wrote Tanya Bardsley, a cast member on The Real Housewives of Cheshire.

The addition of the yet-to-be-named baby means that Clancy now has two sons and two daughters. As Hello! reports, her oldest boy, Johnny, was born in January of last year. He has two older sisters, Sophia Ruby and Liberty Rose.

Loading...

Abbey Clancy opted to avoid documenting her pregnancy on her Instagram page, so casual fans may have been surprised to learn that she’d just given birth.

As The Daily Mail reports, Clancy and her husband had previously said that they were going to stop at three kids — so the pregnancy announcement likely shocked her longtime fans, as well.

“We were, like, how did this even happen?” she said of the amazement she felt when they realized that their family was about to grow by one more person.

During the interview with The Daily Mail, Clancy also revealed that she had hyperemesis gravidarium, a form of extreme morning sickness which also plagued Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

“Yeah. She copied me,” Clancy quipped.

That sense of humor will likely come in handy now that she, and her husband, are now the proud parents of four kids under 10 years old.