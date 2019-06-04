‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Manuela Alvarez Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In The Tiniest Blue Bikini

Another day, another stunning photo from bombshell Manuela Alvarez.

As fans of the Sports Illustrated model know, the Colombian-born beauty is no stranger to showing off her toned and tanned figure for fans in a wide-range of photos on Instagram. While the stunner is known for posing in bikinis, she also rocks a number of other NSFW outfits that her legion of followers to go absolutely crazy for them. In the most recent image posted to her account, the black-haired beauty sizzles in another stunning bikini shot.

In the hot new image, Alvarez urges her fans to click the link in the caption of the post and vote for next year’s Sports Illustrated rookie class. The model strikes a sexy pose, lying in the sand and showing off her beautiful body to her followers. While clad in a tiny blue bikini, the beauty’s toned abs, arms, and thighs are fully on display.

The top of the suit leaves almost nothing to the imagination, barely even covering Manuela’s breasts. The 23-year-old appears to be wearing minimal makeup in the shot and wears her long, dark locks down, wet, and slightly waved. Since the image went live on her account, it’s already earned the model plenty of attention with over 3,000 likes and 120-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to gush over how gorgeous she looks while countless others commented on her flawless figure.

“Smoking. You got my votes,” one follower commented with a flame emoji.

“YES QUEEN YOU ARE THE WINNER IN OUR EYES”

“Voted for you!! I loved meeting you and hearing your story at SI on location, very inspiring!!,” one more Instagram user gushed.

Alvarez recently sat down for an interview with Hola! where she talked about her modeling journey and how long it took her to get where she is today. At first, the 23-year-old says that she was turned down by every modeling agency that she applied to but luckily, she got her big break during a casting call for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. Initially, she says she was very nervous to be posing for such a well-know spread but with time, she got more and more comfortable.

The stunner also shared that she got to talk with big names like Olivia Culpo, Barbara Palvin, and Jasmine Sanders and that was an amazing experience.

“I never got to shoot with them, but we were all in Miami for the launch of the magazine. I did get to hang out around them and talk to them. I’ve been looking up to these girls for so long because they’ve been with SI doing other big things, so it was really cool to be able to be in that same space and being in the same magazine they are in is a dream come true,” she dished.

Fans will surely be seeing a lot more of Alvarez in the future as her career continues to take off.