Shocking New Climate Report Warns ‘Human Civilization’ Could End By 2050 Without ‘Wartime’ Level Mobilization

Research paper released last week by an Australian think-tank sounds alarm that climate change is worse than even the most frightening estimates made so far.

A shocking new report by an Australian think thank, and endorsed by the former chief of that country’s military, delivers a dire warming about climate change, saying that the crisis is far worse than even the most alarming scenarios have previously imagined.The report, titled Existential Climate-Related Security Risk by the Melbourne-based Breakthrough National Centre for Climate Restoration, paints a bleak picture of “a world of ‘outright chaos’ on a path to the end of human civilization and modern society as we have known it.”

In an introductory note to the report, former Australian Defense Force Chief Admiral Chris Barrie writes that the Breakthrough paper accurately portrays the “desperate situation” faced by the human race, raising the strong possibility “that human life on Earth may be on the way to extinction, in the most horrible way.”

The planet could reach a ‘point of no return’ sometime in the next 30 years, according to a Vice.com summary of the Australian climate report. At that point, the Earth will become “largely unihabitable,” causing existing governments to fall, and the global social order to be overturned.

The Australian researchers, however, have not been alone in their extraordinarily dire predictions. In a Guardian op-ed published on Tuesday, Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz of Columbia University called the urgency to slow climate change “our third World War.”

Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz has described the effort to stop climate change as World War III. Thomas Peter / Getty Images

But how will climate change result in the apocalyptic scenario portrayed in the Australia report? With a rise in global average temperature of just three degrees on the Celsius scale — or slightly less than four degrees Fahrenheit — key ecosystems such as the Amazon rainforest and the Arctic polar caps would collapse, according to the report, which is co-authored by Breakthrough Institute Director David Spratt, and Ian Dunlop a former top oil company executive who also headed Australian Coal Association, according to The Guardian.

Those ecosystem collapses would lead to mass migration of at least one billion people, who would be forced to relocate from uninhabitable areas, with another two billion facing serious water shortages.

A current global migration crisis has already caused political upheavals, playing a key role in fueling Brexit, the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union, according to a report published by The Conversation, while in the United States, immigration issues drove the election of Donald Trump.

But the massive migration crisis caused by climate change will dwarf the existing volume of immigrant movement from country to country, as displaced people simply look for anywhere that can sustain human existence, according to the researchers.