Niece Waidhofer Flaunts Pert Derriere In New Instagram Snap

American Instagram model Niece Waidhofer is known for her racy pics that she posts almost every day to tease her ardent admirers. She’s particularly known for her Gothic and bondage-style pictures which most of her fans find absolutely mesmerizing.

The 29-year-old model took to her page and posted a new raunchy snap which drove her fans totally wild with excitement. In the pic, the hottie was featured wearing a leather bustier top with a pair of matching black thong to reveal a lot of skin. The model could be seen leaning over a dressing table to fix her makeup while the snap was captured from behind to focus on the model’s bare derriere — a move that sent temperatures instantly soaring.

To spice things up, Niece held a lighter in her hand and naughtily stuck her tongue out in an attempt to lick the flames. She applied some Gothic-style makeup and let her brunette tresses down to exude a lot of sexiness, while she stood in a luxurious bathroom to get the picture taken.

As of this writing, the picture amassed more than 65,000 likes and close to 13,00 comments wherein fans drooled over the model’s hotness and showered her with various compliments. Commenting on the picture, one fan said that Niece is hotter than the hottest, while another one said that she is the most beautiful woman in the world.

Others praised her enviable assets in very explicit terms, while still others expressed their admiration for the model by using complimentary words and phrases, including “absolutely stunning,” “too hot to handle,” “true goddess,” “I can’t believe you are actually real,” and “sexiness galore.” The remaining fans posted hearts, kiss and fire emojis.

Prior to posting the said NSFW-picture, Niece posted yet another sultry snap wherein she left very little to the imagination by donning a set of black, bondage-style lingerie set. To match her risque ensemble, the model opted for smokey-eye makeup and a knelt down on a white furry carpet to pose for the picture.

The picture racked up more than 63,000 likes and more than a thousand comments which shows Niece’s ever-growing popularity on the photo-and-video sharing website.

Although it seems like the model doesn’t have time to read the plethora of comments on each and every pic of hers, an article by The Sun revealed that Niece is quite sensitive about online comments. She once posted a pic of herself on Reddit’s “Roast It” section and asked people to post snide comments, which went out of control. As a result, the model had to delete her account, as she could not take it any more.