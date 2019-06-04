Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Insane Body In Barely-There Bikini On Instagram

She has been posting casual pictures for a while now, but Emily Ratajkowski never goes too long without showing off her insanely fit body on social media.

On Tuesday, the model took to Instagram to announce that one of her Inamorata Woman swimsuits was back in stock, and the message came alongside a couple of snaps of herself rocking said beach ensemble. In the photos, Emily posed in the black version of her Las Olas string bikini, one which barely contained her famous assets. The skimpy two-piece bikini also had some strings that wrapped around her torso, revealing her impossibly flat stomach.

The brunette beauty looked super natural in the two pictures as she leaned against what appears to be a beach shack, wearing barely any makeup at all. Her dark long locks were worn in a sleek yet slightly messy style, with a side part. She accessorized the look with her wedding band, and a couple of other rings.

Emily’s bikini photos are generally very popular among social media users, with many of her 23 million Instagram followers rushing to like and comment upon them. This share was no exception — in just over half an hour, the post had already racked up over 300,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments.

Just before she posted her beach pics, the Gone Girl star also showed her fans the outfit she wore to the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards, which took place on Monday evening in New York City. Emily had already taken to her Instagram Stories to showcase some pictures and videos from the event. At the fashion awards event, the model stunned in a gorgeous strapless white top with a red ruffle detail, a top which she paired with dark burgundy pants which featured a train that flowed behind her. She completed the glamorous ensemble with a pair of golden-hued heels and a bright red lipstick shade, accessories which matched perfectly with her top.

As reported by CNN, the Council of Fashion Designers of America awards are considered to be the “Oscars of the fashion world.” This year, the most important award of the night was issued to Jennifer Lopez. The singer took home the CFDA’s Fashion Icon Award — based on her “long-standing and global impact on fashion” — and she looked fantastic as she collected it.

Other honorees included Mattel’s Barbie doll, designer Eileen Fisher — whose brand is set to become fully sustainable — and Womenswear Designer of the Year winner Brandon Maxwell.