Emily Ratajkowski Leaves Little To The Imagination In Barely-There String Bikini On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski leaves almost nothing to the imagination in her latest Instagram snaps. The 27-year-old model posed in a skimpy bikini from her Inamorata Woman clothing line that just barely covered her assets as she gave a sultry gaze into the camera.

The photos on Ratajkowski’s Instagram feed showed the model in a black bikini top featuring strings tied around her waist. She nearly burst out of the thin fabric covering her chest as the strings cut across her incredibly toned, tanned abs. Ratajkowski’s matching bottoms were equally revealing as thin strings rose up to her waist, showing off toned thighs.

In one shot, she kept one arm at her side as the other gently touched her chin while she looked off into the distance. The second photo showed the model crossing her arms as she gazed at the camera with a bare face, her long brown hair falling down her shoulders.

The post garnered over 325,000 likes as fans in the comments gushed over her physique.

“GORGEOUS,” one user wrote, while another simply said, “Thank you for this.”

“Woooaaahhh,” someone added.

Ratajkowski has been a busy woman in recent weeks, as she just unveiled Inamorata Woman’s new bodysuit collection for women of all ages in late May. The model cast women and girls as young as two years old to appear in the new campaign, according to Refinery29.

“Women can spend their whole lives in a bodysuit,” Ratajkowski told the publication. “We start wearing bodysuits as babies and […can style them] well into our 70s. They really are for all women, of every age.”

In addition to running a groundbreaking campaign, Ratajkowski made headlines last month when she posed completely nude to protest abortion bans. The May 16 post showed the model covering her chest with one arm as a pink leaf covered her lower body. In the caption, she penned a powerful speech about maintaining the right to choose.

Earlier this month, Ratajkowski opened up to ELLE about her decision to make the controversial post. She explained that she felt the cause was important to talk about, even though she knew she would get “a lot of hate” for the message.

“For me, this is something that’s been a long time coming, something I’ve been working toward for a long time and thinking about,” she said. “It felt like it was a really important moment to use my platform and just stay consistent with what my messaging and belief is.”