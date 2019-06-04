Kylie Jenner Looks Hot In White Bathing Suit On Instagram

Kylie Jenner is promoting her brand new skin products with a sexy new snapshot.

On Tuesday, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account to show off her incredible beach body in a tight little bathing suit.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen rocking the low cut white swimwear as she poses seductively for the camera. The bathing suit leaves little to the imagination by flaunting Kylie’s ample cleavage, toned arms, lean legs, curvy backside, and her flat tummy.

In the sexy snapshot, Jenner has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in a sleek bun at the base of her head. She sports a deep tan all over her body and rocks a full face of makeup.

Kylie’s glam look includes a bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and highlighter to add to the shimmer on her face. She also wears a berry color on her lips.

Jenner closes her eyes and puts one hand on her hip with her other wrapped around her waist. A spotlight hits the reality star as she arches her back and points her head toward the sky as some green foliage covers her forehead and casts a shadow on her face.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner had a scary moment this week when her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, was hospitalized after suffering an allergic reaction. The reaction was said to be food-related and is currently under control.

“Kylie was told to watch Stormi closely,” an insider told People Magazine. “She is taking Stormi to her pediatrician for a follow-up.”

Following Stormi’s health issue, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to reveal that nothing else matters except for her little girl.

“Nothing else matters when these things happen. God bless all the moms with sick babies. I’m sending so much love and positive energy your way,” Jenner wrote.

“Blessed beyond words. Thank you God. I believe in being a reflection of what you’d like to receive. If you want love, give love. If you want success, wish success,” Kylie added to her story.

Sources tell the magazine that Kylie was “very scared” when Stormi began to have her allergic reaction, but that the little girl, whom Jenner shares with her boyfriend rapper Travis Scott, is feeling much better now.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s life by following her on Instagram or tuning into Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday nights.