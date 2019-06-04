Miley Cyrus Covers Her Topless Chest With Fruit In New Instagram Snap

Whether she’s out and about running errands, performing on stage, or posting on social media, showing some skin has never been a problem for Miley Cyrus. The singer’s latest Instagram upload captured her doing just that, and her 94.2 million followers don’t seem to mind.

A slew of new uploads has been added to the 26-year-old’s feed over the last few days since the release of her new EP She is Coming on Friday, May 31. As the days go on, the snaps appear to be getting increasingly more scandalous, and the newest addition to the collection shared on Tuesday, June 4, is the most NSFW one yet.

In the sizzling post contained a trio of images, with Miley herself kicking off the set by going topless as she posed against a bright pink wall that alone is sure to catch anyone’s eyes. The star rocked nothing but a pair of high-waisted jeans in the photo, exposing her trim midsection and impressive abs to any of her millions of fans that stopped their scrolling for a closer look. In keeping with the theme of her latest uploads, fruit made an appearance in the sexy snap, but in a slightly different way. This time, instead of covering herself in the sticky juices of the food group, Miley used two halves of what appeared to be a grapefruit to cover up her exposed chest — though they hardly did the job. The pink citrus provided coverage for only what was necessary to keep the snap from violating Instagram’s no-nudity policy, leaving a considerable amount of cleavage and sideboob completely on display.

In typical Miley fashion, several accessories were added to the barely-there look. The “Cattitude” singer rocked a stack of necklaces and bracelets around both wrists and adorned her fingers with rings as she expertly held the grapefruits over her bosom while sporting a huge, open-mouthed smile across her face.

Both the second and third photos in the post contained images of a new collaboration the singer is involved in with designer Marc Jacobs, Planned Parenthood, and her own Happy Hippie Foundation. The bold pink Miley Cyrus X Marc Jacob Charity Hoodie dons the same topless photo of the singer with the phrase “Don’t F**K With My Freedom” written on top of it — a line from her new song “Mother’s Daughter” as well as her response to the recent abortion bills that have been making their way through state legislation. According to a post on Miley’s Instagram Stories, all proceeds from sales of the sweatshirt will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

Fans of the Disney Channel alum went absolutely wild for the risque new social media upload as well as her new product. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up more than 375,000 likes after just 30 minutes of going live on the platform. Thousands have also taken to the comments section to praise Miley for taking a stand against the laws.

“Thank you miley for teaching us how important confidence is to appreciate our freedom! you’re an inspiration” one fan wrote.