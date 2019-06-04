‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson Makes Runway Debut For Alexander Wang

Pete Davidson is using his break from starring on NBC’s late-night comedy sketch series Saturday Night Live to explore other career opportunities. The comedian recently made his runway debut for designer Alexander Wang.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Davidson walked in the Alexander Wang Collection fashion show at Rockefeller Center in New York City on Friday. Rockefeller Center is the same place where Saturday Night Live is filmed. The show is currently on its summer hiatus.

The entertainment news outlet reported that Davidson sported a white tank top, black-and-white pants, a white Alexander Wang belt, black shoes, and a baseball cap for his debut. Also walking for Wang was Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kendall Jenner, who wore an all-white ensemble. Supermodel Cindy Crawford’s daughter, Kaia Gerber, closed out the Wang show.

E! News reported that Jenner had no idea that Davidson was walking in the show.

Her response to his participation? “Is he… No, I didn’t know, oh my God. I feel like he looks like a guy that has a lot of confidence and he could probably slay.”

Wang has reportedly wanted Davidson to walk in his show for some time. He reached out to the Saturday Night Live and The Dirt star via text, and Davidson surprisingly agreed to the collaboration.

The designer revealed to E! News, “The whole time I was just thinking he was going to back out or get too nervous, or something, but he was such a team player.”

Davidson was recently spotted filming around his native Staten Island, New York, reported SI Live. He was seen on location for an as-yet unnamed movie about his upbringing, one dubbed the “Untitled Judd Apatow/Pete Davidson Project,” per SI Live. Apatow hasn’t directed a film since 2015’s Amy Schumer hit Trainwreck.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the project will give Davidson a platform to play a version of himself, on a stage built with material from his own life. Davidson became one of the youngest comedians to join SNL when he was brought onto the show in 2014. He was just 20 years old at the time. Davidson also worked with Apatow on Trainwreck.

Davidson has been in the news over the past two years, after two high-profile romances he was involved in fizzled. He fell hard for singer and songwriter Ariana Grande — and within several months of dating, the couple became engaged and moved in together. Just a couple of months after he put a ring on it, their relationship ended. Less than six months later, Davidson fell hard for actress Kate Beckinsale. However, after a couple of months where they were seen out and about together on social media, that relationship ended, as well.

The Davidson and Apatow project is expected to debut in June of 2020.