‘General Hospital’ Tuesday Spoilers: Cameron Supports Josslyn, Carly Worries, And Franco Makes Justifications

The latest General Hospital spoilers suggest that there are intense scenes on the way with the episode airing on Tuesday, June 4. There is a lot ahead regarding Ryan and his fate, but the sneak peek teases that viewers will see Cameron comforting Josslyn and Carly dealing with some worries as well.

As The Inquisitr previously detailed, Tuesday’s episode should be a big one in regard to the Ryan storyline. Someone injected something into his IV line at the end of Monday’s show, and General Hospital spoilers indicate that Stella will take a run at convincing him to donate his kidney to Jordan.

Who snuck into Ryan’s room and administered that drug? Fans are speculating over the possibilities, and it’ll be interesting to see how that move impacts what comes next.

Finn, Curtis, and Kevin have all been considering ways they can make this transplant happen, and they seem willing to do absolutely anything to get that kidney. In addition, Stella and T.J. are desperate to see Jordan recover, and both Ava and Franco have plenty of reasons to see Ryan suffer or die.

The sneak peek posted on Twitter teases that Ryan will seemingly have a seizure of some sort, and Finn will approach somebody with news about Chamberlain. General Hospital spoilers note that Franco will tell Elizabeth that sometimes the end justifies the means, which certainly sounds a little suspicious in this setting.

Ryan needs more than convincing if anyone expects him to donate Jordan a kidney. Click to watch today's thrilling, new #GH – RIGHT NOW: https://t.co/zi7KQEdPIA — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 4, 2019

Whatever the intent was in administering this drug to Ryan, General Hospital spoilers hint that what Stella says to him soon will be the approach that works. The Inquisitr reveals that Ryan will agree to donate his kidney to Jordan, but viewers will have to wait and see why he finally agrees after so much resistance.

Josslyn is struggling a great deal with Oscar’s death, and General Hospital spoilers share that viewers will see more of her during Tuesday’s show. Cameron will be by her side, lending his support and doing his best to help her move forward.

Cameron will talk with Josslyn about how valuable music can be in expressing what is otherwise difficult to say. While Cam and Joss will lean on one another as friends, for now, fans suspect that this could eventually transition into a romance.

The sneak peek also shows Carly admitting to Sonny that she is struggling in some way. She’ll be conflicted over how to handle something and this could be connected to several different situations. According to SheKnows Soaps, Carly will also spend some time at Morgan’s grave during Tuesday’s episode.

General Hospital spoilers tease that things may be winding down with the Ryan storyline at last, but there are other storylines heating up. Shiloh will soon face an arrest, the baby swap story is inching forward, and both Kim and Drew will return to Port Charles soon. All signs point to exciting developments ahead that will keep fans buzzing.