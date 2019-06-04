Tuesday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Claire Freaks Out, Jack Offers JJ A Deal

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the soap will not hold back on the drama this week.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) completely lose her cool. Claire will begin to realize that the walls are closing in on her. She feels trapped by the fact that she started the fire which nearly killed her aunt, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), last year.

Claire has already told Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) that truth, and now Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) is also hot on her trail. Ben is beginning to figure out that it was Claire who set the fire, and that she is potentially dangerous.

This will send Claire over the edge, and she’ll set another blaze before the week is over. This time, Haley Chen (Thia Megia) and Claire’s former boyfriend, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams), will be the victims of her unstable mental condition.

It seems that everything is about to come falling down on Claire, and she won’t know how to handle the pressure of living with her mistakes. This has been an issue for Claire ever since she returned to Salem. She’s messed up countless times, and has been given multiple chances. However, she can never see past her own selfish needs, reminding many fans of her aunt, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney).

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Ben finally has a realization. Ben has been working with Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) in hopes of remembering more about the night of the fire at the cabin. Marlena has been hypnotizing Ben in order to jog his memory, and this week something will seemingly come back to him.

It looks like Ben may finally figure out that it was Claire who is responsible for the fire — one that he’s been widely blamed for.

Elsewhere in Salem, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) will offer his son, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss), a deal. JJ is currently on the run with Haley, who was ordered to be deported back to China. Jack will seemingly tell his son that, if he surrenders himself and Haley, he’ll face no legal consequences. However, Haley will be deported should JJ go this route.

All the while, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will have to deal with Will’s shocking diagnosis. The couple will be beside themselves when they hear that Will may have only days to live, and it looks like only a miracle can save Will’s life.

Fans can see more by watching Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.